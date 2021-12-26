Beyond Didi: Follow These Chinese Stock Quotes In 2022





With Didi Global Inc. seeking a listing in Hong Kong less than a year after its tumultuous New York debut, investors are looking for other U.S.-traded Chinese names that could potentially offer stocks closer to home in a context of regulatory pressure. The so-called “homecoming” is a hot topic in the Asian financial hub, as US officials step up disclosure requirements and Chinese officials seek to attract overseas deals citing security concerns. security. Listing in Hong Kong is seen as an alternative for companies that want to retain access to global investors while being more acceptable to Beijing. It is also simpler and faster than an agreement on the continent. Regulatory threats mean that companies with a total market capitalization of nearly $ 200 billion currently listed in the United States alone may have to seek a return to Hong Kong or the mainland soon, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman wrote and Tiffany Tam in a note. A list compiled by Bloomberg News includes Pinduoduo Inc. and Nio Inc. among the biggest names. Didi could file a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange around March, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News. He is set to join more than a dozen Chinese companies that have already completed their second listing in the city after making their global debut with US certificates of deposit, including JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding. Ltd. “Many large mutual funds are in the process of converting or have converted the majority of their ADR exposure to Hong Kong stocks for currently double listed stocks, suggesting a natural migration to Hong Kong,” said Alex Abagian, co. -Head of Asia-Pacific equity capital markets at Morgan Stanley. Below are the companies listed in the United States that may have come-home announcements: Pinduo The e-commerce operator is the largest Chinese company by market capitalization listed only in the United States. Founded by Colin Huang, it was one of the few internet giants to escape the direct hit of Beijing’s vast technological crackdown. The company’s ADRs hit an all-time high in New York in February, but have fallen around 70% since in a massive sell-off of Chinese stocks around the world. Nio The electric vehicle maker could follow its peers XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., which launched the second main listing in Hong Kong this year. Nio unveiled its second sedan this month, which will more directly compete with Tesla Inc.’s most popular Model 3. Its ADRs are down about 50% from their February record. KE Holdings Inc. The Beijing-based online housing platform was the target of short seller Muddy Waters Research this month. KE said the report is “without merit” and that it authorized an internal review of key Muddy Waters allegations. The impact was minimal on ADRs, which were already down more than 70% from February’s record. Kanzhun Ltd. Beijing-based owner of online recruiting platform Boss Zhipin made his US debut in June and has managed to trade well above the listing price since then despite the volatility that has dominated. Chinese names. Its ADRs have increased 73% since listing. (market capitalization of $ 13.5 billion) Tencent Musical Entertainment Group The music entertainment company, rival of NetEase Inc.’s Cloud Village Inc., made its New York City debut more than three years ago. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the company is well positioned to capture a share of the booming $ 800 billion metaverse market through its virtual concert business. Its ADRs are down 80% from the March peak to about half of their 2018 IPO price (market cap of $ 11 billion) Futu Holdings Ltd. The Chinese online brokerage firm plans to file an application for listing in Hong Kong that could bring in around $ 1 billion, IFR reported in October. Its ADRs have fallen almost 80% from a February record, although they are still trading at around three times their March 2019 IPO price (market cap of $ 6 billion) IQiyi Inc. The video entertainment services operator has fallen more than 80% since the end of March, hit by fears that Chinese tech giants could be kicked out of U.S. stock exchanges. The Baidu Inc. subsidiary has reportedly picked banks for a second listing in Hong Kong, according to a Bloomberg News report in October. (market capitalization of $ 3.9 billion) –With help from Julia Fioretti, John Cheng and Jeffrey Hernandez.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/beyond-didi-watch-these-homecoming-china-stock-listings-in-2022-121122600066_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos