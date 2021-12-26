The equity market closed the week negative ahead of a bullish year-end





At Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week, bears dictated proceedings as profit-taking activity dominated market performance, ahead of the expected bullish close of the year. Basically, the benchmark saw declines in three of the week’s five trading sessions, leaving the All-share Index (ASI) with 90.46 points or 0.21 percent decline to close at 42 262.85 basis points. Likewise, the market capitalization fell from 47 billion naira on weekdays (WoW) to 22,060 billion naira.

Last week’s bearish performance flies in the face of the market’s expected rise this week, with analysts predicting stocks traded Wednesday through Friday to be bullish as investors position themselves in dividend-paying stocks over the three-month period. last days of trading in 2021, as the federal government said on Monday. and Tuesday public holiday. However, for the week under review, sector gauges did not reflect the benchmark as four of the five sub-indices tracked closed in green. The NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Industrial indices gained 0.10%, 1.85%, 0.78% and 0.43% to close at 395.75 points, 194.46 points, 554, 68 points and 2,090.00 points respectively. However, the NGX Oil & Gas index fell 0.52 percent to close at 348.81 points. According to the NGX Weekly Report, the market magnitude for the week was positive, 33 stocks appreciated in price, 25 stocks depreciated in price, while 99 stocks remained unchanged. Mutual Benefits Assurance led the winners’ table by 23.08% to close at 32 kobo, per share. Hallmark consolidated insurance followed with a gain of 20.69 percent to close at 70 kobo, while Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) rose 20.65 percent to nearly N5.55, per action. On the other side, Julius Berger led the chart down 9.88% to close at N22.35, per share. MRS Oil Nigeria followed with a loss of 9.85 percent to close at N 12.35, while Cornerstone Insurance fell 9.80 percent to close at Kobo 46, per share. Overall, a total turnover of 965.061 million shares worth 12.455 billion naira in 14,802 transactions was traded last week by investors on the stock exchange floor, compared to a total of 1.317 billion shares valued at 15.330 billion naira that traded hands in the previous week. in 18,292 transactions. The financial services industry, measured by volume, dominated the activity chart with 574.223 million shares valued at 4.861 billion naira traded in 7,794 transactions; contributing 59.50 percent and 39.03 percent respectively to the volume and value of total stock sales. The conglomerate industry followed with 246.783 million shares valued at 2.065 billion naira in 382 transactions, while the consumer goods industry traded a turnover of 30.307 million shares of worth 1.669 billion naira in 2,157 transactions. Negotiate the three main actions; UACN, FBN Holdings (FBNH) and Sovereign Trust Insurance represented 378,555 million shares valued at 3.266 billion naira in 14,802 transactions, contributing 39.23% and 26.22% respectively to volume and value of total stock turnover. YOU MUST NOT MISS THESE NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TITLES FALSE! Yoruba is not an official language in Brazil Claim: A national newspaper and several online platforms claim that Brazil adopted Yoruba as an official language and that the language would be included in the curricula of primary and secondary schools. Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been put back into circulation several times and has been debunked. The equity market closed the week negatively ahead of a bullish year-end The equity market closed the week negative ahead of a bullish year-end

