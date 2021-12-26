Canceling culture divides Americans, lays foundation for dystopian society – San Bernardino Sun





Just a dystopian society filled with destitute individuals who are breathless under the influence of an overwhelming and relentless social media presence. Is this where our country arrived? The American dream is a concept sought in the broad sense where equality, justice and democracy are guaranteed with many opportunities. But, behind the flashy false exterior that the American Dream presents is a society of greedy, narcissistic, and critical individuals who have taken the utopian idea of ​​the American Dream and transformed it solely by the power of their finger behind a screen. Do not mistake yourself. I absolutely love my country. Our founding Christian principles created the unity that promoted the concept of the American Dream to everyone, regardless of a person’s religion, race or ethnicity. However, the technological advancements in our society, along with the constant presence of social media, have caused our country to lose sight of the very principles that brought us together in the first place. The moral values ​​of equality, freedom, human rights, respect and dignity are becoming absent in a dry society of canceled culture. Cancellation culture is the modernized practice of exploiting someone based on their past experiences, beliefs or mistakes in which a group of people in conflict use social media to undo and degrade that person. What is forcing us to cancel? Canceling someone allows people to assert themselves as dominant over another person, to make fun of individuals for different views seen as stupid or incorrect, or to demolish someone to boost their own self-esteem, often for the benefit of an influential social media platform. We need to be aware that engaging in the culture of cancellation goes the opposite of the Christmas spirit: love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment, as the Bible says. After all, the repercussions and consequences of culture cancellation are all around us whether we realize it or not. Although some people may use our country’s founding values, such as freedom of expression, to justify their belief that the cancellation of culture is just an expression of words and a means of exercising rights, it There must be integrity behind every word spoken with the remembrance that everyone is ultimately created equal and deserves the same respect and dignity as them. We should never abuse our freedom to publicly humiliate someone. Overall, everyone is trying to live the American Dream, and this country would be a much happier place if our society understood Christmas’s message of peace and brotherly love. So maybe it’s time to cancel the culture and end this nonsense of shaming others on social media. We are better together than apart. That should be all that matters. Beau Allred is a student at Christian Schools in the Capistrano Valley.

