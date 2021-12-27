Business
The odds are against gold in 2022
It’s not one, or two, but three interest rate hikes that the U.S. Federal Reserve reported for 2022 at its recent meeting. This is a drag on sentiment for gold, a non-interest bearing asset class. The US Fed assumed inflationary pressures were transient earlier. However, they now appear to be prioritizing containing high inflation and have indicated a rapid pace of reduction in monthly bond purchases, which will pave the way for earlier-than-expected rate hikes in 2022. With the Fed’s shift in speed and the easy money era coming to an end, that wouldn’t be a favorable backdrop for gold prices, ”said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of research on commodities and currencies, Religare Broking Ltd.
Simply put, the rate hike will cap the gold’s gains as it increases the opportunity cost of holding gold, Sachdeva said.
Debajit Saha, senior metals analyst at Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange group company, said: When the Fed decides to raise interest rates, gold may lose its luster slightly as an investment option. Investors could also begin to liquidate their holdings in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at a higher level. “
Overall, the outlook for gold prices looks slightly bearish in 2022. According to Saha, key gold price levels could be as low as $ 1,568 per ounce and $ 1,876 per ounce. ounce at the highest.
Currently, domestic gold prices are around 48,000 per 10 grams. The yellow metal is trading at around $ 1,800 / ounce on the international market. So far in this calendar year, gold has given negative returns of 4% in local currency.
By comparison, the key benchmark stock index, Nifty 50, gained 21%. One of the reasons for the decline in gold’s performance in 2021 appears to be that investors have adjusted their expectations for the Fed and other central banks.
Recall that gold prices hit a record high in 2020 as global central banks cut interest rates to historic lows coupled with numerous stimulus measures in the context of a coronavirus crisis that rage.
Demand for gold, particularly as an investment option, was robust amid the pandemic due to its status as a safe haven. In 2021, prices have moderated due to the reduced risk of a pandemic and the acceleration in the pace of vaccinations.
For much of 2021, interest rates remained unchanged. However, some central banks in emerging markets like Brazil and China have recently raised their key rates. The Bank of England was the first of the developed economies to raise interest rates by 15 basis points in December. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Meanwhile, the fallout from interest rate hikes would also be felt on dollar and Treasury yields, both of which have an inverse relationship to gold prices. The prospect of a recovery in the US economy and hence a rise in interest rates would mean a strong dollar, which does not bode well for gold buyers.
Even though the US Fed’s interest rate hikes would be gradual, an impact is already being felt in the bond market, with yields rising in India and the US.
On the flip side, a scenario where the Omicron variant becomes a more serious health risk than currently anticipated could help gold regain its luster. Precious metals are likely to experience the most difficulty in 2022, according to Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING. The only scenario where we see a further rise in gold prices is for central banks to do so. turn around on the squeeze. A potential catalyst for this would be severe new waves of covid-19. “
