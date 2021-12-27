Live Market News Updates: Stocks Rise As Investors Assess Omicron Risk; Bitcoin stabilizes

Shares rose on Monday as investors weighed more on the potential impacts of the Omicron variant after volatile trading from last week. Bitcoin prices edged down after a massive selloff over the weekend.

The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq each won. Small cap stocks outperformed and the Russell 2000 added around 1%.

Some encouraging developments regarding the latest variant of the coronavirus have helped increase risk assets. Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that reports from South Africa have so far suggested that the Omicron variant may not cause more serious infections than those caused by earlier variants.

“So far, although it is too early to really make any definitive statements on this, so far it doesn’t seem like there is a great degree of severity, but we really have to be careful beforehand. to make a decision … less serious or not really causing any serious illness comparable to Delta, “Fauci said.” But so far the signals have been encouraging in terms of severity. “

Meanwhile, however, Moderna (MRNA) President Stephen Hoge told ABC on Sunday that there was a “real risk that we would see a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines” currently available as the Omicron variant spreads. the vaccine maker also said last week it could have a COVID-19 booster designed to address the Omicron variant available as early as March.

Bitcoin Price (BTC-USD) stabilized and declined only marginally on Monday morning after diving over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap fell 21% on Saturday, according to Bloomberg data, to just over $ 42,000. While no obvious catalyst was behind the decline, some experts have attributed a combination nervousness on the Omicron variant, and anticipation of a faster reduction in asset purchases by the Federal Reserve, to the volatility of the cryptocurrency. Prices hovered above $ 48,000 intraday on Monday.

The Fed’s next monetary policy moves, in the face of the twin worries of rising inflation and now the Omicron variant, have become a central focus for investors. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that it might be appropriate to “wrap up [its] purchases a few months earlier ”, which in turn led to speculation that at least one interest rate hike could occur soon after this program ends. Investors were initially worried about the specter of a tightening in monetary policy at a time when growth may already be under pressure from the latest coronavirus threat. But with rising inflation in fastest rate in at least three decades According to several important measures, the Fed is currently focusing on containing rising prices, according to a number of economists.

The story continues

“For the Fed, the decision to withdraw sooner is more complicated motivated more by inflation than by economic dynamics and the labor market. A new wave of infections could certainly slow the recovery, but it could also impact prices, ”wrote Rubeela Farooqi, chief economist for High Frequency Economics, in a note. “If the variant results in renewed and widespread restrictions as is already the case in some countries, supply chain disruptions are likely to intensify, putting even more upward pressure on price parameters.”

9:09 am ET: SEC launches probe into Tesla’s solar panel system: Reuters

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla (TSLA) following a whistleblower complaint that the electric vehicle maker failed to adequately disclose the fire risks associated with faults in its solar panel system to consumers and investors, Reuters reported, citing a letter from the agency. Tesla shares lost more than 1% at the start of the session.

Tesla acquired solar panel system maker SolarCity in 2016. The complaint argued that Tesla failed to properly notify buyers that faulty electrical connectors on panel systems could cause fires, according to Reuters.

7:45 am ET: S&P 500, Dow futures rise

Here are the main moves in the markets ahead of Monday’s opening bell:

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, November 29, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter