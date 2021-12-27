3 stocks that have surprisingly fallen in 2021





This year has been an interesting one for investors. Many of the winners from last year – including companies that have helped us stay connected and engaged during the pandemic – turned out to be deadly in 2021. However, we are even seeing some of the names that seemed to be the logical beneficiaries of the reopening. of the economy weakening this year. Disney(NYSE: DIS), Uber Technologies(NYSE: UBER), and Match group (NASDAQ: MTCH) are three household names that have fallen in value this year, even as major market indices posted double-digit percentage gains. Not all stocks climb in a rising market, and more than 40% of US publicly traded quotes are in the red this year. More than a quarter of stocks posted double-digit decline percentages in 2021. Let’s take a closer look at some of the surprising leads. Disney The loudest high-fives when the economy started to pick up again this year were probably traded in the Disney boardroom. It’s a company with the world’s leading theme parks, a strong niche with budget-friendly family cruises, and movies that consistently top the box office. Its broadcast arm has weathered the pandemic well with people sheltering in place, but understandably advertisers are willing to pay more now to reach viewers at ABC and ESPN when they know consumers are. willing to spend money. Disney stock is trading 15% lower in 2021, and that’s more than a little surprising. One hit on the media giant is that subscriber gains are slowing down at Disney +, but it’s hard to be upset with a premium streaming service that has over 118 million accounts in just two years of uptime. With growing momentum despite the weak share price, Disney is a prime candidate to turn the tide in 2022. Uber Technologies It’s easy to see why Uber’s flagship personal mobility business collapsed in 2020. People weren’t calling drivers to take them to work, school, or social places in the early days. pandemic month. Uber Eats performed well last year, but this is the year its original car rental business and takeout delivery platform should have worked together to get Uber to climb. It didn’t happen. The stock is trading 14% down in 2021. The growth thesis has largely gone as planned. Gross bookings hit a record high in last month’s third quarter report, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Reported income fared even better, up 72% to $ 4.8 billion. Year-over-year comparisons were going to be easy for its mobility segment, but the real surprise here is that its Uber Eats-led delivery segment has seen its revenue nearly double in the past year. . Uber Eats was able to significantly increase its participation rate by increasing its offerings. Red ink continues to be a problem, but the massive loss reported in its last quarter was largely weighted by one-off markdowns for its equity investments. Uber has managed to return to positive Adjusted EBITDA, and the way is clear for Uber to step into metal in the year ahead. Match group When viable vaccines hit the market earlier this year, it should have been the dinner bell for Match Group. The online dating specialist with dozens of popular apps and sites claims it accounts for around 60% of relationships started online. He should have been a leader in 2022, but investors chose to sweep Tinder’s parent company to the left. Match Group begins the last week of trading of the year with a 12% drop in 2021. The bullish thesis that Match Group would benefit from the reopening has been validated. Revenue grew 25% in its most recent quarter and is on track to surpass $ 3 billion in revenue for all of 2021. Most people use the free features of dating apps well, but the numbers of paid users across all Match Group properties has grown 16% over the past year. Income per payer increased 6%. Tinder is the first draw here, accounting for almost two-thirds of its premium users. He saw his direct income increase by 20%, and the rest of the other Match Group properties saw his direct income increase by 32%. Like some online dating profiles that aren’t as appealing once you dig deeper, Match Group doesn’t look good in terms of the bottom line. It failed to hit Wall Street profit targets in back-to-back reports and margins contracted in its final quarter. You still have to think that Match Group should have at least kept pace with the market in 2021. Investors may want to sweep right before the leader in online dating bounces back in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

