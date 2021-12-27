5 stocks to buy or sell today December 27





Monday Daily Trading Guide: After showing bullish movement over the past three sessions, the Indian stock market fell weak on Friday. NSE Nifty closed 68 points lower at 17,003 levels while BSE Sensex lost 190 points and closed at 57,124 levels. Nifty Bank lost 334 points and closed at 34,857 points. According to stock market experts, the current market setup indicates a lower upper reversal pattern and there may be some weakness in the market as it opens on Monday. Daily trading guide for Nifty today Speaking on the Daily Trading Guide for the Stock Market Today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said: “The recent pullback of the past three sessions appears to have ended around strong air resistance of 17,150 to 17,200 levels. next week. Any bullish rebound on NSE Nifty from current levels could be an opportunity to sell up. “ Day trading stocks to buy today Sharing the day trading stocks for today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director of Choice Broking; Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director of Proficient Equities Limited and Parth Nyati, Founder of Tradingo recommended 5 stocks to buy or sell today. Daily actions of Sumeet Bagadia 1]Indian Overseas Bank or IOB: Buy from CMP, target 23 and 25, stop loss 19.75 2]Firstsource Solutions Ltd or FSL: Buy from CMP, target 190 to 195 Manoj Dalmia daily actions for today 3]Radico Khaitan Limited: Buy on 1180, target 1255, stop loss 1144 4]Gati: Buy around 196, target 208, stop loss 188 Parth Nyati’s action of the day 5]KPIT Technologies: Buy on 539, target 565, stop loss 525. Warning: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



