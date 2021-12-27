Sensex above 57k, Nifty at 17k; HP 15% Premium Adhesives List

Indian stocks fell on Monday as a global rise in cases of Omicron variants weighed on investor sentiment, with RBL Bank losing 20% after its top executive resigned and the central bank appointed an executive to its board of directors. HP Adhesives shares have been listed on 315 per share on the NSE on Monday, a premium of around 15% over its IPO issue price of 274 each.
Dec. 27 2021, 11:14:53 IS
What HSBC’s Acquisition of L&T MF Means for Investors
HSBC Asset Management Company and L&T Finance Holdings recently reached an agreement whereby the former will buy the mutual fund portion of the latter. Going forward, HSBC intends to merge the operations of L&T Mutual Fund with those of its existing asset management businesses in India.
What this means for investors.
Dec. 27 2021, 11:05:20 IS
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala wallet: Experts assign a buy tag to this 100 metal stockpile
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio: Due to soaring prices for aluminum and other metals to a record high this year and the Government of India (GoI) imposing 5% anti-dumping duties on aluminum , stock market experts expect strong quarterly figures from stock companies in the metals sector. This includes National Aluminum Company Limited or NALCO. According to stock market experts, NALCO stocks look solid both fundamentally and technically. They advised investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share at around 95 to 100 for 3 months goal of 137.
Dec. 27 2021, 10:56:02 IS
Clever above the 17,000 mark
Dec. 27 2021, 10:46:28 IS
Rupee slips
Rupee drops 13 paise to 75.16 against US dollar at start of trade
Market opening view: Manish Hathiramani, Exclusive Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
“The index rebounded shortly after the open with a downward spread. The Nifty is volatile and traders need to make calculated moves as stops can be unforgiving. We need to break 16,800 on a close basis for that to happen. markets turn negative in the short term. On the upside we have a resistance cap at 17200-17300 and until we don’t break it the bias will continue to be on the short side. “
Dec. 27 2021, 10:20:26 IS
Supriya Lifescience IPO: GMP progresses ahead of stock listing
Supriya Lifescience Limited’s three-day initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 71.51 times on the last day of the stock sale which closed on December 20. The basis for allotment of Supriya Lifescience IPO shares was finalized last week and the shares are expected to be listed this week on Tuesday, December 28 on the major NSE and BSE exchanges.
Dec. 27 2021, 10:07:26 IS
HP Adhesives shares surge after being quoted as a bonus
HP Adhesives shares have been listed on 315 per share on the NSE on Monday, a premium of around 15% over its IPO issue price of 274 each. On BSE, shares of HP Adhesives began trading at 319 per share.
Dec. 27 2021, 10:00:29 IS
IEX share price jumped 250% this year
An increase in renewables in India is expected to massively increase spot electricity trading, according to the country’s largest electricity exchange. Buyers will increasingly turn away from traditional long-term contracts in favor of cheaper renewables, said Rohit Bajaj, business development manager at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
What is the driving force behind the rally?
Dec. 27 2021 09:53:07 EST
Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Infosys hang around Sensex
Dec. 27 2021, 09:42:34
Most sector indices in the red
Dec. 27 2021, 09:33:04
Five of 30 Sensex stocks in the green
Dec. 27 2021, 09:26:20 IS
RBL Bank shares fall
RBL Bank shares plunged 10% to 155 each on BSE in Monday’s opening deals after a series of worrying developments over the weekend. RBL Bank’s Vishawvir Ahuja stepped down as Managing Director and CEO, and the bank appointed Rajeev Ahuja as Managing Director and Interim CEO.
Dec. 27 2021, 09:22:49 AM
Clever when opening
Dec. 27 2021, 09:18:03 AM IS
Sensex loses 450 points at the opening
Dec. 27 2021, 09:13:41 AM IS
Sensex in pre-opening
Dec. 27 2021, 09:04:46
Nifty in pre-opening
Dec. 27 2021, 09:00:25 IS
HP Adhesives IPO stock listing today. Experts predict a “nice” premium
Shares of HP Adhesives Limited will hit the Indian stock market today. According to the information available on the ESB website, shares of HP Adhesives Limited will be listed and admitted for trading on ESB and NSE in the list of securities group “T” during a special pre-session. -opening. The script will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. According to stock market experts, shares in HP Adhesives Limited may have a good start and may be listed in the range of 310 to 350 levels per action.
Dec. 27 2021, 08:54:33 AM IS
Monday Daily Trading Guide
5 stocks to buy or sell today December 27
Dec. 27 2021, 08:46:41
Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing continue to be banned by F&O on NSE; Zee outside
A total of three stocks were banned from trading on Monday, December 27, 2021 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities were banned in the M&O segment because they exceeded 95% of the market wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts and Vodafone Idea continue to be on the stock exchange’s ban list for today. Whereas Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which was part of the ban in previous sessions, is off the list by the stock exchange on Monday.
Dec. 27 2021, 08:36:09 AM IS
Bitcoin, Solana win as Ether, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fall
Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading above $ 50,000 as the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency by market cap edged up to $ 50,624.
Check Cryptocurrency Prices Today
Dec. 27 2021, 08:25:06 AM IS
Global cases rise, China battles local outbreak
Coronavirus cases have increased across the world, with China reporting the most local cases over the weekend since January, darkening the year-end holiday period, Bloomberg reported.
Authorities have reported 162 locally transmitted cases, as an outbreak in the western city of Xian presents one of China’s biggest challenges to date for its Zero Covid policy. Singapore will make vaccination a condition for approving new applications and renewing existing long-term passes, work passes and permanent residences from February 1.
New daily omicron infections in the United States have overtaken those in the delta wave, CNN reported. US airlines cut more than 2,800 flights for the holiday weekend amid staff shortages linked to a spike in cases.
Virus tracker: The cases exceed 279 million; deaths exceed 5.39 million
Dec. 27 2021, 08:15:16 AM
Brent oil stabilizes near $ 76 as investors weigh on Omicron spread
Oil stabilized as investors weighed an increase in omicron cases against signs the new strain is not as bad as previous waves.
Brent was little changed after losing 0.9% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate, which was not traded on Friday due to a US public holiday, fell. The volume of daily U.S. infections with the new variant has now exceeded that of the Delta Wave, while China has recorded the highest number of cases since January.
The rally of crude from the depths of the pandemic has encountered headwinds over the past two months as investors gauged the demand challenge posed by omicron. At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies continued to increase supplies, and the United States led a coordinated release of oil from national strategic reserves.
Dec. 27 2021, 08:06:20 IS
SGX Nifty futures fell 31 points (0.18%) to 16,967 in early trades
Dec. 27 2021, 8:00:26 AM
Stocks to watch: Reliance, Future, RBL Bank, SBI Card, M&M
Here is the list of the top 10 actions likely to be in the spotlight today.
Dec. 27 2021, 07:50:09 AM IS
Mixed Asian stocks
Asian stocks were mixed and US equity futures were flat on Monday amid cautiousness as traders assessed cases of coronavirus spikes and a weekend pledge to greater economic support from the Chinese central bank .
Stocks fell in Japan and fluctuated in China, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts edged up after a historic high for US stocks on Thursday before the Christmas holidays.
The 10-year US Treasury yield fell, West Texas Intermediate crude fell, and gold fell. A dollar gauge ticked higher.
Reports said that new daily infections in the United States with the omicron virus variant have overtaken those from the delta wave, while China has recorded the highest number of local cases since January. Pathogen causes disruption, including cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over U.S. holiday weekend
In China, the central bank on Saturday pledged greater support for the real economy and said it would make monetary policy more forward-looking and focused, amid easing expectations as the housing slowdown undermines the growth.
