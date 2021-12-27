Business
HP Adhesives makes a remarkable listing on the stock market. Check details
HP Adhesives debuted on the stock market on Monday after its shares were listed at a 16% premium. Shortly after listing, the company’s shares rose again.
HP Adhesives made a decent debut on Dalal Street on Monday after its IPO.
HP Adhesives debuted on the stock market on Monday as its shares traded at a 16% premium.
The company’s shares were listed at Rs 315 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a 15% premium over its IPO issue price of Rs 274 each. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company’s shares started trading at Rs 319.
Following a decent stock market quote, the company’s shares rose again on the stock market. It was trading at a 20 percent premium on the NSE and 22 percent on the BSE at 10:30 a.m.
The decent listing was in line with what the Gray Market Premium reported before the company’s stock market debut. The company’s IPO, open for subscriptions from December 15 to 17, was well attended and was booked almost 21 times.
The initial public offering of the adhesives and sealants company received offers for 5,29,89,650 shares for 25,28,500 shares offered. The IPO price range of Rs 125.96 crore has been set at Rs 262-274 each.
The IPO includes a new issue of 4.14 million shares worth Rs 113.44 crore and a sell offer totaling Rs 12.53 crore. The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to fund capital expenditures for expansion and to meet additional working capital requirements.
The company manufactures a wide range of consumer adhesives and sealants, such as PVC, cPVC and uPVC solvent-based adhesives, synthetic rubber adhesives, PVA adhesives, silicone sealants, acrylic sealants, etc. The company’s products have applications in multiple industries, suggesting that the company has a wide range of customers.
As of September 30, 2021, HP Adhesives had a distribution network of 4 depots located in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Indore. It had more than 750 distributors who served more than 50,000 resellers in India.
