MARKETS: Sensex, Nifty remain restless; The most affected private banks





Markets at 11 a.m. LIVE Market Updates: Benchmarks largely recovered from the morning’s losses but remained volatile. The Sensex BSE was at 57,114, down 10 points, and the Nifty 50 continued to stay below 17,000, at 16,994. The BSE MidCap index was nearly 0.3% lower, due to losses from RBL Bank, Lodha, UBL, Endurance, JSW Energy, Jindal Steel, Gujarat Gas. The SmallCap Index, on the other hand, was in the green up 0.13%. The Nifty Private Bank Index was the biggest loser, down 1.1%. Bandhan Bank, IndusInd, IDFC First, RBL Bank led the losses. That aside, shares of Kabra Extrusion Technik hit a new all-time high of Rs 412.70, as they rallied 16% on BSE in Monday’s intraday trading after the company announced a capital expenditure plan (capex) of up to Rs. 100 crore for the expansion of the battery division. READ MORE.

————————————————– ————————————————– ——

Markets at 10 a.m. Live Markets Update: Frontline indices were down from the day’s lows after partially recovering losses. The Sensex BSE was down 73 points to 57,051, while the Nifty50 edged down to 16,978, down 25 points. Among the indices, with the exception of pharma (0.75%) and health (0.6%), the rest traded negatively on the NSE. Real estate and private banking indices were down 1% each. All of the larger Indies were also in the red zone. The volatility index rose nearly 6 percent, suggesting a sense of weakness among investors. Of the Sensex-30 components, only PowerGrid, M&M, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Kotak Bank and NTPC were positive. New list The adhesives and sealants company HP Adhesives has made a decent start in the market, with its shares listed at Rs 319, a 16% premium over its issue price of Rs 274 per share on the market. ‘ESB. The stock opened at Rs 315, 15 percent higher than its issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). READ MORE.

————————————————– ————————————————– ——– Opening bell LIVE Market Updates: Benchmarks opened lower on Monday amid weak sentiment. The Sensex BSE traded at nearly 500 points to hit a level of 56,618 while the Nifty50 was at 16,891, down 158 points. Benchmarks opened lower on Monday amid weak sentiment. The Sensex BSE traded at nearly 500 points to hit a level of 56,618 while the Nifty50 was at 16,891, down 158 points. In the larger markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the red zone, trading down 1%. Among the individual actions that make up the Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank were among the biggest losers who slipped 0.7 percent to 4.6 percent. RBL Bank lost 15 percent to Rs 146 levels after the bank said over the weekend that Vishwavir Ahuja, its managing director and managing director, had gone on leave after the Reserve Bank of India appointed Yogesh K Dayal as director additional from the bank. The action for RBL is important in light of the problems faced by private lenders like YES Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank last year. READ MORE HERE Global indices Asian stock markets were generally weaker with U.S. crude in trade cleared Monday as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.20% while South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.11%. Mainland Chinese stocks, however, were mixed, with the Shanghai benchmark slipping 0.37%, but a blue chip index edged up 0.05%. Australia, Hong Kong and Great Britain are among the markets closed on Monday for public holidays. READ HERE ————————————————– ————————————————– —- Pre-open session LIVE Market Updates: Benchmarks suggest a weak start for Indian markets. The Sensex BSE was down almost 170 points to the 56,956 level, while the Nifty50 was at 16,923, down 80 points. ————————————————– ————————————————– — LIVE Market Updates: In the absence of clear indications from the global market and growing concerns over Omicron, benchmarks are expected to open timidly on Monday. Investor sentiment may remain low as several states such as Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra apply new restrictions due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. Financial stocks are likely to be in the spotlight, after the RBI accepted the recommendation of an internal task force (IWG) to allow non-promoters to hold up to 15% in sector banks private. New list HP Adhesives is about to make its market debut today. The gray market premium indicates a price gain of around 20 to 25% for the share. In the Primary market, Travel service provider TBO Tek Ltd has filed a preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,100 crore through an initial public offering. The public offering includes a new issue of shares up to Rs 900 crore and an offer to sell valued at up to Rs 1,200 crore by existing promoters and investors. Global indices Asian market signals were mixed this morning. China’s Shanghai Composite and Taiwan indices rose 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, while Nikkei and Kospi fell 0.2% each. The Straits Times was flat.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/markets/markets-live-sensex-nifty-rbl-bank-hp-adhesives-listing-121122700142_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos