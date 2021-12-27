Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Bounces 650 Points From Daily Low; Nifty recovers 17,000; RBL Bank hits lowest level in 52 weeks; pharma sector leader
I can unequivocally say that RBI has complete confidence in the management of the bank, the trajectory of the bank and if they had any concerns why would they appoint someone who has worked in the bank for 11 years as a managing director and interim CEO? So I don’t see any concern from the regulator on this.
– Rajeev Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO (Interim), RBL Bank
India VIX exceeds 5% to reach level 17
Real estate is gaining a lot of lost ground
India’s real estate sector has rebounded from the 2020 slowdown, with home sales increasing by more than 50%. Performance, while below pre-COVID levels, prompts real estate developers to look forward to bigger gains in the new year and the start of a long cycle of upside. A solid foundation has been laid this year for the revival of India’s real estate sector, which is expected to reach $ 1 trillion by 2030, up from $ 200 billion the year before the pandemic. (Source: PTI)
Capillary Technologies files DRHP for an IPO of Rs 850 crore
Capillary Technologies (India), a native software as a solution (SaaS) player based on artificial intelligence (AI), has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for Rs 850 crore initial public offering (IPO) with Sebi. According to the draft documents, the issue consists of a new issue of shares amounting to Rs 200 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) up to Rs 650 crore by Capillary Technologies International Pte Ltd. Capillary Technologies is backed by Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Capital, Qualcomm Asia Pacific and Filter Capital and none of them dilute their stake in the company through the proposed initial stake sale.
Should You Buy HP Adhesives After Strong Advertising?
Analysts have mixed views on the counter, but a majority of them have suggested investors avoid further over the counter buys, thanks to lukewarm market sentiment. Investors are expected to post profits given the aggressive pricing and small size of the issue, said Vikas Jain, senior research analysts, Reliance Securities.
HFCL receives approval from NSCS as “trusted source” for all telecom operators and infra
Price at Dec. 27 2021 11:28
Top 10 losers in late morning trading
Price at Dec. 27 2021 11:21 am
Trends in REIT flows for CY21
Source: ICICI Sec
India’s Adani group is preparing to ship the first shipment of coal from Australia’s most controversial mine, after fighting a seven-year campaign led by climate activists and defying a global push away from fossil fuels.
Price at Dec. 27 2021 11:01 am
Shankar Sharma Stock Selection Mantra
When researching a stock, here is the process I have followed for years: start with skepticism and when the going is right… https://t.co/uokGRAaytx
– Shankar Sharma (@ 1shankarsharma) 1640510849000
Nifty Pharma biggest sector winner at this time
>> The best performing actions in the pack
Sensex erases its losses and trades in the green
– Top winners and losers in the index
From the perspective of equity investors, this is a time of enormous uncertainty. It is true that if you try to fish on the bottom you can get lucky and earn a lot of money, but if you want to play, then there are other opportunities available. We shouldn’t do it in this stock.
– Sandip Sabharwal on RBL Bank
INDUSIND BANK: The bank has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer real-time cross-border remittances to India using UPI credentials, for its partner Money Transfer Operator (MTO )
Price at Dec. 27 2021 10:37 a.m.
Rupee Alert
Rupee drops 13 paise to 75.16 against US dollar at start of trade
– Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) 1640580583000
Sensex to daily low, down just 80 points
REGISTRATION ALERT: HP Adhesives Likely to List at 16% Premium
RBL Bank hits circuit down 15%, trades at level last seen on April 3, 2020
As 2021 draws to a close with Nifty gains of 22% for the year, in addition to the 15% gain for 2020, there is near consensus that investors should expect moderate returns in 2022. Against the backdrop of the spectacular 40% 2-year return, a low double-digit return in 2022 would be decent. However, as always, there would be segments and stocks that beat the market. The challenge would be to predict and invest. One segment to watch would be the banking sector which underperformed in 2021 with low yields of 12%, with major high quality private sector banks performing even worse. It is important to appreciate the fact that the major private sector banks underperformed not because of problems in the segment, but because the IFIs were constantly selling those stocks in which they held large holdings and good profits. . If India’s GDP grows by more than 7% in FY 2023, as expected, large private sector banks will do well and may outperform the market in FY 2022. Sectors IT, construction and home improvement have good profit visibility, but are highly valued. Market corrections will be opportunities to buy in these segments.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Most active actions on NSE
Price at Dec. 27 2021 09:23
Top Sensex slows trade opening
REACTION ACTION: RBL Bank owns 10% as Vishawvir Ahuja of the private lender resigned as managing director and CEO of the bank, and the bank appointed Rajeev Ahuja as interim managing director and managing director of the bank with immediate effect.
Price at Dec. 27 2021 09:21
Pharma the only sector winner on NSE
OPENING BELL: Sensex collects 450 points, Nifty slips below 16,900; RBL Bank plunges 10%
Pre-open session: Sensex loses 160 points, Nifty50 below 16,950
SGX Nifty signals negative start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 31 points, or 0.18%, down to 16,967, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Clever obstacles intact, consolidation likely
Nifty50 formed a bearish candle on the daily chart on Friday, a day after an indecisive Doji formed, suggesting a negative bias in the market. On the weekly chart, the index has formed a bullish candle. The candle on the weekly scale has a long lower shadow, indicating that buying has been seen at declines, but hurdles are intact at higher levels. Analysts believe that Nifty50 may remain in a consolidation phase going forward.
U.S. crude drops after Covid-19 flight cancellations
Oil prices were mixed on Monday, with Brent rising slightly as U.S. crude futures fell after airlines canceled thousands of flights to the United States over the Christmas holidays amid soaring prices. COVID-19 infections. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 73.38 a barrel at 12:53 a.m. GMT. The contract was not negotiated on Friday as US markets were closed for the Christmas holidays. Brent crude rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 76.54 a barrel after leveling off at 0.92% on Friday.
Asian stocks mixed in early trade
Asian stocks opened slightly lower, but then traded mixed in thin holiday trade on Monday, as fears persisted over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Ex-Japan Equity Index rose 0.11 percent. The Japanese Nikkei lost 0.24%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.10%. Australia’s ASX 200 was up 0.44%. The Shanghai Chinese Composite Index gained 0.03% while the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index gained 0.13%.
US stocks closed higher on Thursday
US stocks remained closed on Friday on the eve of the Christmas holidays. Major Wall Street indices posted solid gains on Thursday, with the S & P500 marking a record close as encouraging developments have given investors greater ease over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Dow Jones added 0.55% to 35,950.56. The S&P 500 surged 0.62% to 4,725.79 The Nasdaq rose 0.85% to 15,653.37
Rupee hits 75.03 high against dollar in three weeks
Continuing its winning streak for the seventh consecutive session, the rupee rose 23 paise on Friday to reach a three-week high of 75.03 against the US dollar as risk appetite improved given the weakness wider of the greenback. In the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.12 against the greenback and saw an intraday high of 75.00 and a low of 75.20. Over the past seven sessions, the national currency has gained 129 paise against the greenback.
Sensex, owl on Friday
Stock indexes suffered losses on Friday after a three-session bullish streak as the sale of banking, financial and energy stocks offset the continued outperformance of the IT pack. Uninterrupted sales by foreign investors and a subdued trend overseas also weighed on stock exchanges, traders said. After a choppy session, the 30-stock BSE Sensex ended down 190.97 points, or 0.33%, to 57,124.31. Likewise, the NSE Nifty lost 68.85 points or 0.40% to 17,003.75.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
