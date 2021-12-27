HP Adhesives shares make strong debut, listings at 16% premium





HP Adhesives shares debuted on Monday, the share opened at Rs 319 on BSE from its issue price of Rs 274 per share, marking a 16% increase. On the National Stock Exchange, shares of HP Adhesives were opened at Rs 315, scoring a 15% premium. The action jumped 22% to an intraday high of Rs 334.95 on BSE. HP Adhesives shares were in high demand during the three-day share sale via the Initial Public Offering (IPO) which closed on December 17. The part reserved for retail investors was subscribed 81 times, the part reserved for non-institutional investors was reserved 19 times while the pie reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), which includes large investors such as banks, financial institutions, foreign institutional investors (FII) and insurance companies, has been underwritten 1.82 times. HP Adhesives raised Rs 125.96 crore in the IPO, which consisted of a new issue of Rs 113.44 crore and an offer to sell valued at Rs 12.53 crore. will use the proceeds of the IPO to fund the company’s working capital requirements and to fund capital expenditures for the expansion of production capacity of the existing manufacturing plant in Maharashtra and the unit Additional having a proposed construction area measuring approximately 4,532.57 square meters. HP Adhesives Limited is an adhesives and sealants company. The company manufactures a wide range of adhesives and sealants for consumers such as PVC, cPVC and uPVC solvent-based glues, synthetic rubber adhesives, PVA adhesives, silicone sealants, acrylic sealants, shellac gaskets, other sealants and lubricants for PVC pipes. As of September 30, 2021, the company has a distribution network of 4 depots located in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Indore and more than 750 distributors who serve more than 50,000 resellers in India. At 10:34 am, shares of HP Adhesives were trading 22% higher than the issue price at Rs 334.95.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/business-news-hp-adhesives-shares-make-strong-stock-market-debut-lists-at-premium-of-16/406910 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos