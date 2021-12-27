Tokyo shares end lower amid fears of Omicron surge







This file photo from May 7, 2020 shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Mainichi) TOKYO (Kyodo) – Tokyo shares ended lower on Monday as an increase in Omicron variant infections across the world shook market sentiment and heightened uncertainty over the impact on the recovery global economy. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average ended 106.13 points, or 0.37%, lower from Friday at 28,676.46. The largest Topix index of all issues in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended at 8.88 points, or 0.45%, down to 1,977.90. The declines were led by non-ferrous metals, electricity and gas, and information and communication problems. The US dollar remained stuck in the lower 114 yen range, with investors mostly sitting on the sidelines before the New Years holiday, dealers said. Stocks fell amid a lack of new trade signals, with some foreign markets closed for the Christmas holidays on Friday. The market moved in a narrow range in negative territory for most of the day, dragged down by record numbers of COVID-19 in countries like the United States and France, prompting airlines to cancel flights . The strain has also been reported across Japan, particularly in Tokyo and Osaka and Kyoto prefectures. “Investors feared the pace of the global economic recovery would slow as cases of the Omicron strain overtake Delta in the United States, while countries like China see unprecedented increases since January,” Maki said. Sawada, strategist at Nomura Securities. Co. But the drop was limited due to demand for shares associated with semiconductors, as investors waited for more data on the Omicron variant, she added. Among chip-related stocks, Tokyo Electron added 1,340 yen, or 2.1%, to 65,600 yen, and Advantest gained 90 yen, or 0.8%, to 10,960 yen. Restaurants have met over concerns over a further spread of the new variant in Japan. Pub chain operator Watami fell 11 yen, or 1.2%, to 884 yen, while Kushikatsu Tanaka Holdings fell 19 yen, or 1.0%, to 1,978 yen. SoftBank Group lost 159 yen, or 3.0%, to 5,220 yen, following media reports on Saturday that Credit Suisse was preparing to take legal action against it to recover the related funds to the collapse of Greensill Capital. Nitori Holdings plunged 1,185 yen, or 6.5%, to 16,965 yen, after the furniture and interior store chain posted a sharp drop in operating profit for the first nine months on Friday. of this commercial year through November compared to the previous year. On the first section, declining issues outnumbered advances from 1,455 to 635, while 95 ended unchanged. The main section’s volume rose to 777.48 million shares from 746.72 million shares on Friday.

