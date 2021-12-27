Asian stocks, crude oil pull back as Omicron worries weigh





By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks weakened on Monday with crude oil in trading cleared over the holidays as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment. U.S. airlines have canceled or delayed thousands of flights in the past three days due to staff shortages linked to COVID-19, while several cruise ships have had to cancel stopovers after outbreaks on board. In Asia, China reported its largest daily increase in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, with infections more than doubling in the northwestern city of Xian, the latest point hot country. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.37%, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.43%. Mainland Chinese stocks weakened, with the Shanghai benchmark slipping 0.48% and the blue chip index falling 0.22%. And this despite the increase in real estate stocks after the Chinese central bank pledged to promote healthy development of the country’s real estate market. Australia, Hong Kong and Great Britain are among the markets closed on Monday for public holidays. “Omicron cases are on the rise in the United States and Europe, and while markets have indeed taken into account a less virulent strain, the disruption of goods and services due to worker isolation, including travel to aircraft, appears to be the main consequence so far, “said Jeffrey Halley, senior Asia-Pacific market analyst at OANDA. “This is only likely to provoke nerves in the short term, as the story of the global recovery for 2022 is still on track.” Wall Street trading resumes later in the world day after a public holiday on Friday. U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Thursday amid signs Omicron could cause a milder level of disease, even as the highly transmissible strain has led to an increase in the number of cases around the world. Futures contracts on Emini show a 0.05% rise for the S&P 500 when it reopens. Safe haven US Treasuries saw demand in Tokyo exchanges, with 10-year yields falling to 1.4824%, retreating further from Thursday’s high just above 1.5% . The story continues In currency markets, the weakness of the US dollar continued, despite a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve which saw policymakers signaling three-quarter point rate hikes next year. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was roughly stable at 96.142, languishing near the low end of 95.544 at the 16-month high of 96.938 reached on November 24. In the crude market, US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 92 cents to $ 72.87 per barrel. The contract was not traded on Friday due to the US market holiday. Brent crude slipped 20 cents to $ 75.94 a barrel, extending Friday’s 71-cent drop. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Additional reporting by the Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

