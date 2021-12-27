Shoppers take advantage of Boxing Day deals in Calgary stores – Calgary





Icy roads, freezing temperatures and a pandemic were no match for shoppers looking for Boxing Day deals in northeast Calgary. “I have a very good air fryer. I saved $ 140. I got it for $ 80, ”Doris Kuryk said as she left Sunridge Best Buy on Sunday morning. About 100 people were in the parking lot, ready to do their shopping in the store when the doors opened at 8 a.m. on Sunday, grabbing everything from air fryers to laptops. The store manager said Boxing Day is still the busiest day of the year in his store, but Black Friday is gaining traction. “I would say that Black Friday and Boxing Day are more and more comparable every year. The deals are the best deals you’ll get all year round, ”said Cooper Holm, store manager at Sunridge Best Buy. The story continues under the ad Read more: Canadians say shopping early and stockouts before Christmas 2021: poll The Retail Council of Canada (RCC) said supply chain issues have resulted in goods being delayed and in some cases products not reaching certain stores, so many offers are being extended. . “In the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, many of the promotions that retailers had planned for these two holidays were delayed or postponed to the remainder of the holiday season until Boxing Day and beyond. beyond because they had stocks that weren’t arriving on time, ”said RCC spokesperson Michelle Wasylyshen. The trade association’s annual holiday shopping survey showed Canadians expected to spend more this season than in 2020 and more expected to return to in-person shopping, but Wasylyshen said the arrival of the Omicron variant could have disrupted some plans. Read more: Calgary Retailers Offer Incentives To Find And Retain Staff During Expected Holiday Shopping Season “This really is the perfect storm of problems right now for retailers. Whether it is the supply chain, the new variant, labor shortages. Definitely impacting during the holiday season, ”Wasylyshen said. Wasylyshen predicts that buyers and retailers will continue to face supply chain challenges into the new year and possibly into 2023. Related news © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

