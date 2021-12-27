From a stock market crash to Covid what to expect in 2022

WHAT can we expect from 2022? I am tempted to say: more of the same. But that would be too fatalistic. The future is not yet written. We can make a difference for the better, here in Scotland and abroad.

But to have any chance of success, we must first understand the forces at work in the coming year.

COVID WILL NOT GO AWAY

SURPRISE: COVID is not going to go away. My quick review of science websites reveals a frightening lack of predictions for the pandemic in 2022, which suggests that no one in charge has any idea what will happen next.

This could be the year we finally accept that global pandemics are here to stay, at least under our insane neoliberal insistence on unmanaged free trade. Bottom line: The vacation and entertainment industries will need to constantly change. Perhaps this withdrawal from mass escape could mean a return to a more human conviviality.

CHINA WILL NOT INVADE TAIWAN

It will be a year of international crises but (barring an accident) none of the great powers really want war. Call it the era of super-brinkmanship tempered by political cowardice.

President Biden began his recent conversation with Putin by saying that he would not commit US troops if Russia invaded Ukraine. And I don’t see Biden declaring war on China against Taiwan.

The real problem is that we are back in a 19th century era of national ego that is different from the Cold War of unconstrained nuclear computation. So no invasion of Ukraine or Taiwan this year. But Iran will get the bomb.

STOCK MARKETS WILL CRASH IN OCTOBER

THE big news of 2022 will not be the Covid but the economy. After a year of dithering, the Bank of England now admits that inflation is here to stay. In fact, prices are increasing at their fastest in one generation at around 7% per year on the RPI scale (which includes housing costs). Two or three years after that and you will see your standard of living drop. Then add the highest amount of tax in 30 years.

The real question is what inflation and falling living standards are doing to business confidence and investment. We have already seen the Bank of England raise interest rates, which is like throwing gasoline on the fire. There is now a toxic combination of higher borrowing costs for businesses and declining consumer demand that awaits the global economy in 2022.

At some point, investors may panic and start selling stocks. This usually peaks around October, when billionaire investors return from their vacation abroad in the Caribbean or (nowadays) in outer space.

THERE IS NO INDYREF2

The year 2022 will pass without any second referendum on independence. The FM will be timid on the prospects but will warn sternly that there can be no campaign as long as Covid remains.

It should see well next year. The real political fun, however, will be in May during the municipal elections. If there is an obvious failure of the SNP administrations since 2007, it is that of the local government. Holyrood was strapped for cash by Westminster and only kept the NHS afloat by looting town hall coffers.

This could have been avoided (to some extent) if the councils had been allowed to raise more of their own funds. But an almost interminable freeze on the housing tax (allied with the failure of the reform of local finances) has put an end to it so far. Expect city governments to raise taxes a bit next year, but go bankrupt in 2023.

Meanwhile, the May elections will be the first real test of the SNP’s strategy of talking about referendums but waiting for Godot.

CARRIE WILL STAY AT NUMBER 10

BORIS JOHNSON has proven to be a spectacular incompetent as Prime Minister: lazy, under-briefed, serial executioner, and surrounded by sycophants. These days John Major looks like a wise man in comparison, which is saying something.

But 2022 will see Boris and Carrie stay at number 10. The reason is twofold. First, conservatives are now deeply divided into warring ideological blocs: Libertarians, Northern Red Wallers, Traditionalists and a phalanx of New Wave opportunists who support Boris because he needs them to exercise power. to be able to. And second, because there is no candidate to replace Johnson on this side of the next general election.

Expect another year of incompetent trial and error, higher taxes, reckless spending, political scandals and new crises. We now live in an English Weimar Republic. How it will end, and how spectacularly it will end, is everyone’s guess. It’s Scottish lifeboat time, do you feel like it?

TRUMP WILL DECLARE ITS CANDIDATURE

President Sleepy Joe Bidens’ approval rating has plummeted since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and rising inflation. As a result, Donald Trump’s lead over the 79-year-old president has widened to six points. Trump has not officially announced another White House candidacy, but has always hinted at the possibility. Trumps in front of lackluster VP Kamala Harris is even wider. Expect 2022 to be the year Donald announces his return.

But before the presidential elections of 2024 come the mid-terms of Congress next November. The grand prize is the Senate, currently divided 50-50. Republicans have performed well in recent polls, although they have more seats ahead in November compared to Democrats.

Still, the odds must be on big Republican gains unless the newly conservative Supreme Court strikes American women’s right to abortion and starts a new civil war. Either way, I think the future of the United States as a historical entity is numbered and 2022 may start the countdown.

EXPECT MORE ATMOSPHERIC CO2

COP26 in Glasgow did not resolve anything. CO2 emissions continue to increase year on year and will continue to do so for some time to come. It even suggests on optimistic forecasts that global temperatures will rise above the critical level of 1.5 degrees. Now is the time to stop relying on governments to solve problems and instead create an organized global public movement to resist anthropomorphic climate change. Scottish activists could take the lead in creating such a mass movement.

EXPECT A MASSIVE CYBER ATTACK

THE world powers, not to mention a multitude of petty gangster regimes, are spending an inordinate amount of blood and treasure in clandestine cyber attacks against their respective computer networks. Criminal ransom attacks on the Internet have increased by two-thirds since 2019. Last year, the Americas’ largest pipeline system, some of the largest US and EU insurance companies, and our own University of the Highlands and Islands were hacked. My bet for the next cyber confrontation is a Russian attack on Ukrainian electricity and communication systems. The Pentagon has already infiltrated US Cyber ​​Command personnel in Ukraine, increasing the potential for tit-for-tat disruption, including in Western countries. Don’t be surprised if your lights go out.

WORLD CUP

In December, the FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar. Although this is an autocracy that exploits immigrant Asian workers (hundreds of whom died in building the football stadiums needed to host the event), don’t expect a Western diplomatic boycott. . Or am I cynical?

Prediction: Cameroon beats Portugal in the final. No prediction on the Six Nations of rugby always keeping your fingers crossed for the tournament to actually take place.

And happy new year to you all.