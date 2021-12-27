China to tighten rules on overseas IPOs, but won’t ban them completely





The securities regulator proposed on Friday evening that any company that wishes to go public in another country must first register with the agency and then meet a set of requirements set by government officials. .

“Domestic companies issuing and listed abroad must strictly adhere to relevant national security laws, regulations and provisions such as foreign investment, cybersecurity and data security, and seriously fulfill the obligations of protection of the national security, “China’s Securities Regulatory Commission said in its proposal. .

He clarified that companies may be barred from making foreign initial public offerings if authorities consider them a threat to national security, and added that companies may be required to divest certain assets “to eliminate or avoid the impact of overseas issuance and listing on national security. “

The draft rules, which are open for public comment until the end of January, come after weeks of speculation about when and how Beijing may tighten its control over IPOs. Washington has also enacted audit rules that could affect Chinese companies, a sign of continuing tensions between the United States and China.

Earlier this month, the Financial Time said the country needed to “tightly restrict” the ability of companies that use a structure called a variable interest entity, or VIE, to raise funds from foreign investors. Ali Baba BABA Pinduo PDD JD.com JD A VIE involves setting up an overseas holding company that allows investors to own a stake in a Chinese company, which would otherwise be difficult due to restrictions on the mainland. Companies like Chinese ridesharing giant Didi and e-commerce and tech firmsandhave all benefited from the system. The draft regulation does not mention VIEs. But a spokesperson for the regulator said in published remarks on Friday that companies using this type of structure would still be allowed to register abroad, as long as they comply with government rules and register with the regulator. . While Beijing is not completely closing the door on overseas listings, the government has taken several measures this year that appear to be intended to discourage Chinese companies from doing business in overseas markets, which the country says could pose risks. for national security. Didi became an illustration of Beijing’s tech crackdown earlier this year, when the government banned him from app stores just days after it went public in June on the New York Stock Exchange. Authorities at the time accused Didi of breaking privacy laws and posing cybersecurity risks. Their actions were also widely seen as punishment for the company’s decision to go public abroad rather than in China. In the weeks following the IPO, Beijing proposed that companies with data on more than one million users seek approval before listing overseas. The pressure is not just coming from Beijing. Earlier this month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalized rules that would allow it to deregister foreign companies that refuse to open their books to U.S. regulators. China has for years rejected US audits of its companies, citing national security concerns. Uncertainty seems to weigh on some companies. Earlier this month, Didi announced that she would begin the New York Stock Exchange delisting process “immediately” and pivot to Hong Kong. Baidu START NetEase DETECTOR Several other companies listed in the United States, includingand JD.com, also now based in Hong Kong, but none of those big names have yet made Didi’s decision to pull out of New York altogether. – CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.

