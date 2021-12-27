Winnipeggers enjoy Boxing Day amid mounting pandemic pressure





WINNIPEG – Colder weather and pandemic restrictions haven’t stopped some Winnipeggers from snagging Boxing Day deals at stores, malls and big box stores across the city. In 2020, one of the biggest shopping days of the year was a little different with shoppers relegated to online orders and curbside collection due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, Manitoba’s current public health orders meant stores were open for business. “I actually brought my kid. He wanted to buy a smartwatch,” said one person in line at Best Buy. “We were waiting for Boxing Day because most of the time the watches are on sale.” Retailers are not subject to capacity limits, but public health orders say measures must be in place to ensure social distancing. “There were a lot of people there, and at the Lego store, there’s a person at the door and let customers go through the store one by one,” said a man who went to Polo Park to buy. one soon. -remove the Lego set. He went on to say that he had only visited one store instead of browsing the entire mall due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province. In a statement to CTV News, Michelle Wasylyshen, national spokesperson for the Retail Council of Canada, said many people had purchased items before the latest wave of the virus. “The holiday shopping season is a marathon, not a sprint. Fortunately, a lot of retail sales took place before the new environment we live in with the Omicron variant. Retailers had a good September, October and early November in the until Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday. “ She added that Boxing Day is still a key date for businesses despite early buyers. “It will also be particularly important for retailers this year, as for many their inventory was not delivered in time for Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday (due to supply chain issues) and sales. will therefore have been delayed in order to help empty the products. “ As for shoppers who visited the stores, some opted to buy local before possible further restrictions. “I’ve noticed more and more people are buying local and giving local gifts. It’s just more interesting,” said a man shopping at The Forks. -With files from CTVs Daniel Halmarson

