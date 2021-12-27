The best penny stocks to buy this week? 3 for your watchlist

3 Penny Stocks To Watch With 2022 On The Way

While 2021 has not been a banner year for stability in penny stocks, it has been profitable for many investors. And thanks to the strong market dynamics observed during this period, investors were able to take advantage. It should be noted that the volatility of the stock market has also been difficult for some to follow. However, with the right trading strategy and taking into account what is going on in the stock market, investors can use large fluctuations in the current market as a positive.

Right now, the most urgent factor for the movement is the Omicron variant of Covid-19. While this initially caused a major bearish turn in the market, studies have since shown that the variant may be less severe but more heritable. And, a new study was released today showing that severity could potentially be 50-70% less likely to get people to hospital than the Delta variant.

So with this positive news, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Now it all comes down to knowing how to trade penny stocks and where to find the best ones to watch. Given all of this, let’s take a look at three penny stocks to add to your watchlist now.

Penny Stocks to Watch

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)

After increasing by more than 5% on Thursday 23 December, ENSC shares are once again in the public eye. This brings his five-day gain to 62%, which is more than substantial. However, when we look at the one month chart for the ENSC stock, we see an even more substantial gain of over 220%.

So why have Ensysce Bioscience shares soared so strongly during this time? Well, about a week ago, the company announced that it had enrolled the first patients in its Phase 1 study of PF614-MPAR. This is a compound that could potentially protect against opioid overdoses. As you may know, there is a major opioid epidemic in the country that has been around for years at this point.

The initiation of this study represents an important step towards reducing overdoses and deaths from prescription opioids. Opioid abuse and overdoses have a significant and lasting impact on the quality of life of sufferers and their families. CEO of Ensysce, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick

This is great news for the company and shows that it is making progress with this new solution to opioid overdoses. With this in mind, will the ENSC be on your penny stocks watch list?

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)

Farmmi Inc. is another popular penny stock that has grown significantly over the past few weeks. And despite falling over 79% year-to-date, FAMI is up about 3% in the past five days. If you are not familiar, Farmmi Inc. is a supplier of agricultural products for export all over the world. This mainly includes a wide range of mushrooms such as Mu Er mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms. Just a few days ago, the company announced a new order for export to Jordan.

We are not letting go of our sales as the year draws to a close. Customers we have worked with continue to place repeat orders due to the high quality of our mushrooms, their versatility, nutritional value and great taste. Equally important, we have been able to maintain the inventory levels necessary to fill orders on time, with no delays or substitutions. This has strengthened our relationships with our clients and opened up significant opportunities for new clients. Farmmi CEO and President Ms. Yefang Zhang

While the long-term details of this order are more or less unknown at this time, it is one of the few large orders the company has received recently. Given this, is the FAMI share worth buying now or not?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN)

If you’ve been trading penny stocks in the past few weeks, you’ve probably heard of QLGN stocks. With a 29% gain on Thursday, December 23, QLGN shares have risen more than 33% in the past five days.

The majority of those gains came from a blog on Biotechlab’s Seeking Alpha, said QLGN could be worth $ 9 per share given its 38% year-over-year increase in revenue. On top of that, the company recently announced a large registered direct offering of $ 8.82 million worth approximately 5.88 million common shares. With that, he should be able to continue working on his FDA approved line of FastPack products. Also noteworthy is its extensive portfolio of cancer therapeutics including QN-247 and more.

Right now, the focus is on biotech penny stocks. For this reason, companies like QLGN have continued to experience bullish sentiment from investors. Now it is clear that QLGN stock is very volatile at the moment, as illustrated by its trading structure. But, with the big news the company has released over the past few weeks, many traders are paying attention. So, considering all of this, do you think the QLGN stock is a worthwhile addition to your penny stocks list to watch or not?

Are Penny Stocks Worth Buying In The New Year?

If you make a list of the best penny stocks to buy right now, there are hundreds of options to choose from. But, with such a long list of penny stocks to watch, investors need to understand exactly what’s going on in the stock market and how to take advantage of it.

At present, the Omicron variant continues to be the primary source of movement with penny stocks and blue chips. And, because of this, traders have to stand to understand exactly how to make money given the variant. Considering all of this, do you think penny stocks are worth buying in the new year?

