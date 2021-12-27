Business
The Basics of Investing in Nigerian Stocks
When it comes to growing your wealth and keeping up with inflation in Nigeria, investing is a must. Inflation undermines the purchasing power of cash over time. Therefore, if you do not invest in a worthy instrument, the value of your monthly salary savings will decrease every day.
The Nigerian stock market has attracted a significant number of investors, local and foreign, with the Nigerian stock market having returned 5% so far in 2021, well behind the 50% it generated last year when Bloomberg ranked The Nigerian stock market ranks first among the 93 markets it has tracked in the world.
Technology has dramatically simplified the process of investing in Nigerian stocks over the years. Therefore, here are some tips that you need when you are planning to invest in the Nigerian stock market.
Choose an investment bank or a regulated brokerage firm
Investors appoint investment dealers to execute buy or sell instructions on their behalf. A securities dealer is a registered broker-dealer SECOND who is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
When choosing a stock broker, important factors to consider include ease of access, affordability (as some companies require a minimum deposit to open an account), integrity and reputation, and their status. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (active or inactive).
Open an investor account
The moment you decide to trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, you become an investor. Hence, you will need an investor account. Investor accounts are only assigned to investors and are linked to their names.
You would normally open it with a CSCS account, into which you would transfer your shares. Online options are opened for you by a brokerage firm or broker. By using an online broker, one can trade securities or any other investment instrument online.
Your broker buys stocks on your investor’s account whenever they want to buy for you. You can also buy bonds through the account.
Secured trading capital
I would say your trading liquidity needs will be proportional to the level of risk you want to take or the volume you want to trade.
In finance, knowledge is more important than anything else. Keeping track of the latest trends and updating your market knowledge is essential. You need to know how to spot opportunities and be able to predict trends.
Sell the news and buy the rumors. Among investors, this saying is very popular. In other words, don’t negotiate on emotion.
Continuously learning
There is no exact science to investing in Nigerian stocks. If you want to improve your trading skills, you need to continue to educate yourself about the market and trade as much as possible. Long-term success depends on the development of analytical skills.
To learn more about Nigerian stocks, it is best to read books and other financial news related material like Nairametrics, Bloomberg, to understand the history of the markets. Understanding how and when the markets fluctuate will give you a better understanding of why they fluctuate.
If you want to make money from trading, you need an effective trading strategy. You should include risk mitigation measures such as negative balance protection in your strategy.
Related
Sources
2/ https://nairametrics.com/2021/12/27/the-basics-of-investing-in-nigerian-stocks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos