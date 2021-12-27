The Basics of Investing in Nigerian Stocks

When it comes to growing your wealth and keeping up with inflation in Nigeria, investing is a must. Inflation undermines the purchasing power of cash over time. Therefore, if you do not invest in a worthy instrument, the value of your monthly salary savings will decrease every day.

The Nigerian stock market has attracted a significant number of investors, local and foreign, with the Nigerian stock market having returned 5% so far in 2021, well behind the 50% it generated last year when Bloomberg ranked The Nigerian stock market ranks first among the 93 markets it has tracked in the world.

Technology has dramatically simplified the process of investing in Nigerian stocks over the years. Therefore, here are some tips that you need when you are planning to invest in the Nigerian stock market.

Choose an investment bank or a regulated brokerage firm

Investors appoint investment dealers to execute buy or sell instructions on their behalf. A securities dealer is a registered broker-dealer SECOND who is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

When choosing a stock broker, important factors to consider include ease of access, affordability (as some companies require a minimum deposit to open an account), integrity and reputation, and their status. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (active or inactive).

Open an investor account

The moment you decide to trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, you become an investor. Hence, you will need an investor account. Investor accounts are only assigned to investors and are linked to their names.

You would normally open it with a CSCS account, into which you would transfer your shares. Online options are opened for you by a brokerage firm or broker. By using an online broker, one can trade securities or any other investment instrument online.

Your broker buys stocks on your investor’s account whenever they want to buy for you. You can also buy bonds through the account.

Secured trading capital

I would say your trading liquidity needs will be proportional to the level of risk you want to take or the volume you want to trade.

In finance, knowledge is more important than anything else. Keeping track of the latest trends and updating your market knowledge is essential. You need to know how to spot opportunities and be able to predict trends.

Sell ​​the news and buy the rumors. Among investors, this saying is very popular. In other words, don’t negotiate on emotion.

Continuously learning

There is no exact science to investing in Nigerian stocks. If you want to improve your trading skills, you need to continue to educate yourself about the market and trade as much as possible. Long-term success depends on the development of analytical skills.

To learn more about Nigerian stocks, it is best to read books and other financial news related material like Nairametrics, Bloomberg, to understand the history of the markets. Understanding how and when the markets fluctuate will give you a better understanding of why they fluctuate.

If you want to make money from trading, you need an effective trading strategy. You should include risk mitigation measures such as negative balance protection in your strategy.

