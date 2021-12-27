Stock futures point higher, but travel stocks have come under pressure after COVID holiday disruption weekend

U.S. equity futures were higher on Monday as technology was set to take the lead, while the S&P 500 could hit another record as the last trading week of the year kicks off.

But pre-market discussions showed travel-related names were under pressure after the surge in COVID-19 cases triggered the cut-offs of hundreds of US flights.

How are stock index futures traded?

S&P 500 ES00 futures contracts,

+ 0.15%

increased 0.1% to 4,721

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures YM00,

+ 0.04%

were stable at 35,825

Nasdaq-100 NQ00 Futures Contracts,

+ 0.22%

climbed 0.2% to 16,334

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, Thursday’s session saw the S&P 500 rise 0.6% to 4,725.79, a new closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.55%

gained 196.67 points, or 0.6%, to finish at 35,950.56 and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.85%

rose 0.9% to 15,653. Over the week, the Dow Jones rose 1.7%, the S&P 500 2.3% and the Nasdaq 3.2%.

What drives the stock market?

Optimism that the latest wave of COVID-19 will not disrupt the economy pushed stocks higher last week. Just as the coronavirus disrupted Christmas travel, and White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci warned of complacency with the omicron variant, which he says could end up overwhelming hospitals although many infections appear to be mild.

Thousands of flights were canceled across the world over the weekend as the surge in COVID-19 infections triggered quarantines for airline staff. American Airlines AAL Shares,

,

Delta Air Lines DAL,

+ 0.43%

and United Airlines UAL,

+ 0.67%

are down by more than 2% in pre-marketing, with the cruise line Carnival CCL,

-0.24%

down almost 3%.

Read: Caribbean cruise denied by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

While travel was a mess, the retail side of the economy seemed to be holding up, with Mastercard Spending Pulse reporting that vacation sales were up 8.5% from a year earlier, the biggest annual gain in 17 years.

The coming week could see lower than normal volumes as investors take an extended break. Many will be watching for the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally, a seasonally bullish period in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year.

Read: The stock market has not been as choppy in December since 2018. Here is the setup for the years last week.

Investors and traders continue to focus on three important factors. First, economic data traders would like to see more strength in the economic numbers, then you have the ongoing omicron COVID infection rate which is increasing in recent weeks, and finally the hawkish monetary policy stance among central bankers, Naeem Aslam said. , Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade.

Aslam said there are fears that after New Years Eve there will be more spikes in infections or that governments will crack down in advance.

The point is, no one wants to see another total foreclosure because they are negatively influencing the economy. The world still suffers from bottleneck shortages due to COVID restrictions introduced last year, he said in a note to customers.

How are other assets traded?