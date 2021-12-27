Connect with us

Business

Stock futures point higher, but travel stocks have come under pressure after COVID holiday disruption weekend

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


U.S. equity futures were higher on Monday as technology was set to take the lead, while the S&P 500 could hit another record as the last trading week of the year kicks off.

But pre-market discussions showed travel-related names were under pressure after the surge in COVID-19 cases triggered the cut-offs of hundreds of US flights.

How are stock index futures traded?

  • S&P 500 ES00 futures contracts,
    + 0.15%
    increased 0.1% to 4,721

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures YM00,
    + 0.04%
    were stable at 35,825

  • Nasdaq-100 NQ00 Futures Contracts,
    + 0.22%
    climbed 0.2% to 16,334

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, Thursday’s session saw the S&P 500 rise 0.6% to 4,725.79, a new closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 0.55%
gained 196.67 points, or 0.6%, to finish at 35,950.56 and the Nasdaq Composite COMP,
+ 0.85%
rose 0.9% to 15,653. Over the week, the Dow Jones rose 1.7%, the S&P 500 2.3% and the Nasdaq 3.2%.

What drives the stock market?

Optimism that the latest wave of COVID-19 will not disrupt the economy pushed stocks higher last week. Just as the coronavirus disrupted Christmas travel, and White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci warned of complacency with the omicron variant, which he says could end up overwhelming hospitals although many infections appear to be mild.

Thousands of flights were canceled across the world over the weekend as the surge in COVID-19 infections triggered quarantines for airline staff. American Airlines AAL Shares,
,
Delta Air Lines DAL,
+ 0.43%
and United Airlines UAL,
+ 0.67%
are down by more than 2% in pre-marketing, with the cruise line Carnival CCL,
-0.24%
down almost 3%.

Read: Caribbean cruise denied by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

While travel was a mess, the retail side of the economy seemed to be holding up, with Mastercard Spending Pulse reporting that vacation sales were up 8.5% from a year earlier, the biggest annual gain in 17 years.

The coming week could see lower than normal volumes as investors take an extended break. Many will be watching for the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally, a seasonally bullish period in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year.

Read: The stock market has not been as choppy in December since 2018. Here is the setup for the years last week.

Investors and traders continue to focus on three important factors. First, economic data traders would like to see more strength in the economic numbers, then you have the ongoing omicron COVID infection rate which is increasing in recent weeks, and finally the hawkish monetary policy stance among central bankers, Naeem Aslam said. , Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade.

Aslam said there are fears that after New Years Eve there will be more spikes in infections or that governments will crack down in advance.

The point is, no one wants to see another total foreclosure because they are negatively influencing the economy. The world still suffers from bottleneck shortages due to COVID restrictions introduced last year, he said in a note to customers.

How are other assets traded?

  • The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,
    1.484%
    edged down to 1.482%. The yields and prices of debt move opposite each other.

  • The ICE US Dollar DXY index,
    + 0.16%,
    a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was 0.2% higher.

  • Oil futures fell, with the US benchmark CL00,
    -1.31%
    down 1.2% to $ 72.89 per barrel, while GC00 gold futures,
    -0.28%
    fell 0.3% to $ 1,807 an ounce.

  • BitcoinBTCUSD 0.06% gained 0.1% to $ 50,817.

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index,
    + 0.26%
    was up 0.2%, while markets in London were closed.

  • Shanghai Composite SHCOMP,
    -0.06%
    was flat, while the Hang Seng HSI index,
    + 0.13%
    was closed and Japans Nikkei 225 NIK,
    -0.37%
    fell 0.3%.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/stock-futures-point-higher-but-travel-stocks-pressured-after-weekend-of-covid-holiday-disruptions-11640601276

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: