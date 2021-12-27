Rs 140 to Rs 8,168: this stock turned into a multibagger in nine months

EKI Energy Services shares have generated 5,734% returns in the past nine months. The developer’s stock of carbon credits, which stood at Rs 140 on April 7, 2021, rose to Rs 8,168.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today. The stock listed at Rs 102 on BSE in April of this year.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the EKI Energy Services share nine months ago would have turned into Rs 58.34 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex gained 2,614 points or 5.26% during the period.

The stock was trading 5 percent higher at Rs 8,168 today against the previous close of Rs 7,779.25 on BSE today. The market capitalization of the company was Rs 5,614.82 crore. EKI Energy Services shares have gained 1,134% in six months.

The action opened 4.12 percent more at Rs 8,100 today. A total of 0.25 lakh of shares changed hands, representing a turnover of Rs 20.31 crore on BSE.

Seven promoters held 73.47% of the company’s capital and 262 public shareholders held 26.53% at the end of the September quarter.

221 public shareholders with individual capital up to Rs 2 lakh owned 5.98 lakh shares in the company. Only five shareholders holding 3.96% of the capital or 2.72 lakh shares held a capital greater than Rs 2 lakh at the end of the September quarter. Two foreign portfolio investors held 3.68 lakh shares or 5.36% of the capital at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year. A financial institution held 4.30 lakh shares in the last quarter.

The stock outperformed its Indian Energy Exchange counterpart in nine months. Indian Energy Exchange shares gained 113.69% over the 5,700% return of EKI Energy Services during the period.

Lately, a series of developments appear to have supported the rally in the stock.

Recently, the company said it had established a wholly owned offshore subsidiary named “Enking International FZCO in the Dubai Free Zone (IFAZA) on December 12, 2021. The move aims to expand its presence in the global carbon market and capture the ‘business opportunity’. in overseas countries.

The new branch will operate in the area of ​​climate change, sustainability and the provision of offsets. It will help open access to new markets for products and services, expand brand recognition and enable global expansion.

In mid-December, reports indicated that the Indore-based green consultancy would form a joint venture with oil major Royal Dutch Shell. As part of the joint venture, the oil company will invest $ 1.6 billion over five years to provide “nature-based solutions” to industries in India.

The phenomenal increase in the stock of EKI Energy Services is in line with the financial performance of the firm.

During the September quarter, net profit rose 127.33% to Rs 81.25 crore from Rs 35.74 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. Net sales soared 129.37% to Rs 443 , 47 crore in the second quarter against Rs 193.34 crore for the quarter ended in June 2021.

On an annual basis, profit climbed to Rs 18.70 crore for the March 2021 fiscal year from Rs 4.51 crore of profit for the March 2020 fiscal year. Net sales reached Rs 190.79 crore as of over the last fiscal year, compared to Rs 65.90 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020.

In the March 2018 fiscal year, the company recorded a profit of Rs 0.27 crore, which rose to Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2019 fiscal year. Sales were $ 6. 99 crore rupees in the fiscal year of March 2018, which increased to 19.76 crore rupees in the following year.

EKI Energy Services is engaged in carbon credit trading, climate change advisory services, business excellence advisory and training services, and electrical safety audits.

