Business
Rs 140 to Rs 8,168: this stock turned into a multibagger in nine months
EKI Energy Services shares have generated 5,734% returns in the past nine months. The developer’s stock of carbon credits, which stood at Rs 140 on April 7, 2021, rose to Rs 8,168.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today. The stock listed at Rs 102 on BSE in April of this year.
An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the EKI Energy Services share nine months ago would have turned into Rs 58.34 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex gained 2,614 points or 5.26% during the period.
The stock was trading 5 percent higher at Rs 8,168 today against the previous close of Rs 7,779.25 on BSE today. The market capitalization of the company was Rs 5,614.82 crore. EKI Energy Services shares have gained 1,134% in six months.
The action opened 4.12 percent more at Rs 8,100 today. A total of 0.25 lakh of shares changed hands, representing a turnover of Rs 20.31 crore on BSE.
Seven promoters held 73.47% of the company’s capital and 262 public shareholders held 26.53% at the end of the September quarter.
221 public shareholders with individual capital up to Rs 2 lakh owned 5.98 lakh shares in the company. Only five shareholders holding 3.96% of the capital or 2.72 lakh shares held a capital greater than Rs 2 lakh at the end of the September quarter. Two foreign portfolio investors held 3.68 lakh shares or 5.36% of the capital at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year. A financial institution held 4.30 lakh shares in the last quarter.
The stock outperformed its Indian Energy Exchange counterpart in nine months. Indian Energy Exchange shares gained 113.69% over the 5,700% return of EKI Energy Services during the period.
Lately, a series of developments appear to have supported the rally in the stock.
Recently, the company said it had established a wholly owned offshore subsidiary named “Enking International FZCO in the Dubai Free Zone (IFAZA) on December 12, 2021. The move aims to expand its presence in the global carbon market and capture the ‘business opportunity’. in overseas countries.
Read also : Rs 62 to Rs 716: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year
The new branch will operate in the area of climate change, sustainability and the provision of offsets. It will help open access to new markets for products and services, expand brand recognition and enable global expansion.
In mid-December, reports indicated that the Indore-based green consultancy would form a joint venture with oil major Royal Dutch Shell. As part of the joint venture, the oil company will invest $ 1.6 billion over five years to provide “nature-based solutions” to industries in India.
Read also : Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year
The phenomenal increase in the stock of EKI Energy Services is in line with the financial performance of the firm.
During the September quarter, net profit rose 127.33% to Rs 81.25 crore from Rs 35.74 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. Net sales soared 129.37% to Rs 443 , 47 crore in the second quarter against Rs 193.34 crore for the quarter ended in June 2021.
On an annual basis, profit climbed to Rs 18.70 crore for the March 2021 fiscal year from Rs 4.51 crore of profit for the March 2020 fiscal year. Net sales reached Rs 190.79 crore as of over the last fiscal year, compared to Rs 65.90 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020.
Read also : Rs 0.35 to Rs 150: This penny stock has turned into a multibagger in 2.5 years
In the March 2018 fiscal year, the company recorded a profit of Rs 0.27 crore, which rose to Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2019 fiscal year. Sales were $ 6. 99 crore rupees in the fiscal year of March 2018, which increased to 19.76 crore rupees in the following year.
EKI Energy Services is engaged in carbon credit trading, climate change advisory services, business excellence advisory and training services, and electrical safety audits.
Read also : Rs 350 to Rs 1233: This multibagger stock has zoomed over 250% in one year. Do you own it?
Read also : Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months
Sources
2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/company-stock/story/eki-energy-services-share-rises-q2-profit-sensex-returns-316950-2021-12-27
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]