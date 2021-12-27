Business
This ESB PME issue gives a 275% return to beneficiaries in 3 months
Multi-bagging IPO: Prevest Denpro Limited’s public issue was listed on BSE SME Exchange on September 27, 2021. The price range of the company which manufactures and markets a range of dental materials has been set at 82 to 84 and a lot of the public issue included 1,600 shares of the company. The public issue opened on BSE SME Exchange at 180.55 levels each, giving more than 100 percent enrollment bonus to beneficiaries.
However, BSE’s SME stock did not stop there. During the last 3 months, the stock of SMEs has increased further to reach 314 levels per share, registering an increase of around 275% from its upper price range of 84 per share. But, stock market experts are still optimistic on the SME counter and have assigned the label “multibagger stocks for 2022” to this stock. They expect him to go up to 370 to 400 levels in the next 2 months. They advised high-risk traders to purchase the BSE’s PME-rated meter for this 400 targets and advised beneficiaries and other shareholders of the company to continue to own the meter.
Multibagger IPO: listing, share price history
The public issue we are talking about is Prevest Denpro. On September 27, 2021, Prevest Denpro shares made a meteoric debut on BSE SME Exchange after opening at 180.55 levels per share, or about 115% more than its price range of 82 to 84 per share. After that dreamy start, the Prevest Denpro share price continued to climb and ended at 189.55 levels per share on the listing date.
Over the past month, this stock of SMEs has grown from 215 to 314, ceding about 46 percent to its shareholders. Likewise, over the past 3 months, the stock has jumped up to 314 levels per share, appreciating approximately 3.73 times from its issue price of 84.
Impact on investment
If an investor had requested the IPO and had remained invested until the date of allocation of the shares, his 1,34,400 ( 84 x 1600) would have turned out to be approximately 50 lakh ( 134,400 x 3.73).
If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock of PME a month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned into 1.46 lakh today. If an investor had purchased Prevest Denpro shares after listing by investing 1 lakh at the closing price on the listing date, i.e. 188.55 each, then his 1 lakh would have turned into 1.66 lakh today.
Translate Denpro share price outlook
Advising high-risk investors to add this SME stock to their portfolios, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director of Choice Broking said, “The stock still looks bullish on the chart. High risk investors can buy this stock at current levels for a 2 month target of 370 to 400. However, a strict stop loss must be maintained at 275 while taking that positional call. “
Warning: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.
