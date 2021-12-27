What happens if Alibaba shares are delisted from the US market?





Ali Baba (BABA) – Get the report from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. returns to center stage after intense volatility in its share price. The stock recently flipped higher after Alibaba management presented a growth recovery plan at its recent “Investor Day”. However, since Beijing’s latest regulatory crackdown pushed Chinese stocks to the point of pulling out of US markets, shares of companies – including (BABA) – Get the report from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Nio (NIO) – Get the report from NIO Inc. (China), JD.com (JD) – Get the report from JD.com Inc., and Baidu (START) – Get the report from Baidu Inc. – have fallen in recent weeks. If Alibaba – or any other Chinese company – is pulling out of the U.S. stock exchanges, this is what you need to know. The radiation scenario After years of controlling Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchanges, Beijing has changed its tone. Chinese regulators are particularly concerned about the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s requirement that listed companies share data with the agency and allow it to conduct audits of their activities. Have I got (HAVE I GOT) – Get the report from DiDi Global Inc., one of several giant Chinese companies that went public on the U.S. stock market in 2021, filed for delisting from the NYSE just six months after its initial public offering (IPO). Its main reason was Chinese regulators’ dissatisfaction with the decision to list DIDI in the United States without a clear solution to cybersecurity threats and data breaches. The same could eventually spread to other big Chinese internet companies like Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu, for example, which have already done a double listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It should be remembered that this scenario is not new. The tense regulatory dispute between China and the United States has been going on for decades. However, little progress has been made so far to calm the spirits on both sides. What happens if a share is delisted? Once delisted, the share is no longer listed on the stock exchange. In Alibaba’s case, it would not be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Delisted stocks could still be traded over-the-counter (OTC), meaning they trade on a decentralized market. However, when a stock is delisted, institutional investors tend to abandon it. It is also losing its broad access to buyers, sellers and middlemen. This can lead to a decrease in liquidity and a fall in the share price of the company. Our opinion Not only does the pressure to delist Beijing pose a gigantic risk to these companies, it also poses a huge risk to the Chinese economy itself. The Chinese economy would likely suffer from a reduction in capital inflows. Closing the doors to foreign capital is never a wise decision. It would send the message that Chinese companies might not be invested. (Disclaimers: This is not investment advice. The author may go along with one or more actions mentioned in this report. Additionally, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Please support the Wall Street Memes)

