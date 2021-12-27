US equities on the rise after the holiday season





U.S. stocks rose on Monday after the holiday, as analysts questioned whether the favorable market conditions that had driven Wall Street to all-time highs this year will continue into 2022. The broad S&P 500 stock index gained 0.5% in early morning trades, after a record close on December 23 after weeks of volatility driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant and the US Federal Reserve preparing to cut its prices. emergency stimulus measures. The tech-driven Nasdaq 100 stock gauge added 0.6%. The S&P has gained 26% this year, boosted by a rebound in corporate earnings following a coronavirus-induced slowdown in 2020 and low interest rates that have prompted investors to invest in equities. US monetary conditions remain very accommodating and recent economic data is solid. Some Wall Street strategists, however, expect more moderate stock market gains for the coming year, as the Fed raises borrowing costs to cope with soaring inflation brought on by pressure on corporate chains. supply due to restrictions induced by the pandemic as well as rising rents and energy prices. “We are generally constructive about the outlook for US stocks to 2022, although the expected rise is lower than in previous years,” Citi strategist Scott Chronert wrote in a note to clients. “Current inflation concerns imply that the Fed’s response will remain critical to the direction of the market.” Louis Gave, of the Gavekal research house, warned that Omicron could “wreak havoc on economies and stretch supply chains.” But he also pointed to what he called “encouraging” South African data that suggested the new, highly transmissible variant may be less likely to result in hospitalizations than Delta. The Fed is set to end its emergency stimulus package, where it bought about $ 120 billion in government and mortgage bonds per month during the pandemic in March. Central bank officials plan to hike interest rates three times in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond, which moves inversely to the price of government debt, held steady at around 1.49% on Monday. This debt instrument has traded relatively calmly this month, as investors took into account a short period of rising rates that would not strongly affect bond yields, relative to cash, over time. Shorter-term public debt, however, bore the brunt of bets on tightening monetary policy. The two-year Treasury yield rose 0.03 percentage points to just under 0.72%, near its highest level since March 2020. Elsewhere, the European regional Stoxx 600 stock index rose about 0.5 percent. Trading on the London FTSE 100 has been halted for the holidays. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others including the pound sterling and the euro, rose 0.2%. The pound sterling rose 0.3% against the dollar to around $ 1.34 and the same amount against the euro, buying just under € 1.19 as traders waited for a decision on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus restrictions in England. The country’s three decentralized administrations, namely Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have reintroduced some measures. The price of Brent crude, the benchmark for oil, rose 0.7% to $ 76.65 per barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2851e91f-ae3e-49c4-bcdb-7c32b3452ed2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos