January will be a huge month for these hard hit stocks. 10 riskier names to load, from JPMorgan.





Where did we stop before Christmas? A record session for the S&P 500 and an average stock of tech stocks.

The Nasdaq COMP,

+1.06%

only rose 0.7% this month, compared to around 3.5% for the S&P SPX,

+ 0.85% ,

although since the beginning of the year, these gains are respectively 21% and 25%. And with many traders taking perhaps the rest of the year, that’s probably what’s good for the year.

Our call of the day comes from JPMorgan, one of Wall Street’s most bullish houses for the coming year, which advises investors to start buying riskier or higher beta stocks. Driven by more hawkish central banks, the omicron variant of the coronavirus, forced deleveraging, low year-end liquidity and broad bearish sentiment, investors are back to paying a record premium for low-volatility stocks, such as than safe havens and mega-caps. This has led to a sharp reduction in risk and an outright bear market for higher beta and growth stocks, said a team led by the banks’ chief stock market strategist DubravkoLakos-Bujas. In particular, outside of Big 10 stocks in the United States, stock cuts and multiple downgrades have been severe, he said, noting that the Russell 3000 RUT,

+ 0.10%

is down just 4% and the Nasdaq down 7% from 12-month highs. But the average circulation for constituents of these indices is down 28% and 38%, respectively. Some argue that this price action is a harbinger of an end-of-cycle momentum or at least a 10-20% intra-cycle market correction. In our view, the conditions for a massive sell-off are not in place at this time given already weak investor positioning, record buyouts, limited systematic boosters and positive January seasons, Lakos-Bujas said. Regarding the current concerns that are driving high beta stocks south, strategists at JPMorgan said the market took hawkish central bank and bearish omicron narratives too far. They don’t see the Fed as behind the curve and expect inflation pressures to normalize in the coming months and quarters, and they don’t see strong growth from the omicron variant. Even more, the performance in the hedge fund space has been poor of late, with many of them repaying several quarters of gains. This resulted in forced liquidations and deleveraging in an era of low liquidity, triggering extreme stock price action, especially in the High Beta trading complex, JPMorgan strategists said. The stocks they particularly like are on the value side and the cyclical side, like travel, leisure, hospitality, experiences (some of which are not doing as well for Monday). On the secular growth side, they love payments, e-commerce, gaming, cybersecurity, and biotech. These stocks have already been downgraded by 30 to 70%, the strategists noted, who add that historical analysis shows that high beta stocks tend to outperform the most in January, via investor bottom fishing and harvesting at a tax loss, etc. We expect the coming January effect to be even more pronounced this time around given the extreme positioning and sentiment, with the potential for significant high beta compression. Funding could come from an increasingly crowded low volume. shares where investors are once again paying a record premium for this shelter, Lakos-Bujas said. Here are some recently crowded and best-momentum stocks, now at a significant discount, highlighted by the bank: New Fortress Energy NFE,

+ 0.40% ,

MasTec MTZ,

+ 0.05% ,

Power PLUG plug,

+ 0.14% ,

Interactive PTON Peloton,

-3.84% ,

Under UAA Armor,

+ 0.48% ,

Macys M,

+ 1.99% ,

Gap GPS,

+ 1.22% ,

Modern mRNA,

+ 0.05% ,

Novavax NVAX,

-8.72% ,

AMC AMC,

-2.03%

and Pinterest pins,

+ 0.57% . The buzzing White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that Americans shouldn’t settle for the omicron variant, which could overwhelm hospitals with COVID-19 patients even though many infections appear to be mild. That’s when thousands of flights were canceled across the world during American AAL’s weekend actions,

-1.67% ,

Delta DAL,

-1.25%

and United Airlines UAL,

-1.26%

are on the decline while vacation cruises are also getting more complicated. Carnival CCL actions,

-1.86%

are also off. ROG rocks,

+ 1.24%

Home COVID-19 tests, which can produce results in as little as 20 minutes, have been approved for emergency use in the United States. Travel may have taken an omicron hit, but steel buyers drove the fastest pace of vacation sales in 17 years. Sony SONY,

+ 2.04% 6758,

+ 0.67%

and Megahit Marvels, Spider Man: No Way Home, became the third fastest film to gross $ 1 billion at the box office. The steps DJIA actions,

+ 0.44% SPX,

+ 0.85% COMP,

+1.06%

are higher after a strong week for Wall Street. Asian markets NIK,

-0.37% SHCOMP,

-0.06%

were a mixed bag, and with London for a vacation, Europe is pretty quiet. CL00 oil price,

+1.40%

are under pressure, probably not helped by the massive cancellations of vacation flights. The dollar DXY,

+ 0.09%

is rising and the Treasury reports TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.477%

are stable. The Turkish Lira USDTRY,

-4.21%

takes another hit as traders assess recent government action to consolidate the shabby currency. tickers They are the most active tickers on MarketWatch at 6 a.m. EST. Teleprinter Active TSLA,

+ 3.94% You’re here AMC,

-2.03% AMC Entertainment GME,

-4.31% GameStop NIO,

+ 0.13% Nio DXY,

+ 0.09% US dollar index ES00,

+ 0.81% E-Mini S&P 500 Futures TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.477% 10-year US Treasury bill AAPL,

+ 0.95% Apple DJIA,

+ 0.44% Dow Jones Industrial Average NQ00,

+1.23% E-Mini Nasdaq 100 Index Random readings Maybe the best granny christmas prank ever. Large Roman fort dating from AD 43 unearthed near Amsterdam. Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to receive it once in your inbox. The emailed version will be sent at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Want more for the day ahead? Register forLe Quotidien des Barrons,a morning investor briefing, featuring exclusive commentary from the editors of Barrons and MarketWatch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/january-will-be-a-huge-month-for-these-hard-hit-stocks-why-nows-the-time-to-load-up-on-riskier-names-says-jpmorgan-11640607824 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos