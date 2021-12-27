Quebec’s new restrictions take effect as province registers nearly 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 – Montreal

New public health restrictions take effect in Quebec on Sunday as the number of COVID-19 cases skyrockets in the province and across the country.

The province caps private gatherings at six people or two family bubbles on Boxing Day Sunday, after reporting more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus on Christmas Eve and 9,206 more on Christmas Day.

Quebec reported about 8,000 cases on Sunday afternoon and three more deaths linked to the virus.

Officials said the daily numbers were likely an underestimate as provincial testing centers are overwhelmed and unable to meet demand.

Details on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and vaccinations will be released next week.

The highly infectious variant of the Omicron virus has led to an increase in COVID-19 cases across much of Canada in recent weeks.

Ontario reported 9,826 new cases of COVID-19 on Boxing Day. Christmas Day was the third day in a row that Ontario broke its record for the daily number of cases with 10,412 infections.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam said Omicron has become the dominant variant in several provinces.

Prime Minister François Legault warns of difficult weeks

It comes as Quebec Premier François Legault has warned of difficult weeks ahead and called on people to be vigilant as they gather for the holidays.

In a Christmas post posted to social media on Christmas Eve, Legault said the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus is more contagious than anything seen before during the pandemic.

Legault called on Quebeckers to reach out to people who are alone during the holidays or who are isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test result, and he recognized the courage and dedication of healthcare workers.

“The next few weeks are going to be difficult,” wrote Legault. “It will be very important to continue our efforts and to stay united, even if we are tired. “

Legault says the next few weeks will be difficult and that Quebecers will have to stick together to get through the last wave.

















Bars, cinemas, gymnasiums and entertainment venues were brutally closed earlier this week, while restaurants were allowed to remain open at 50% of capacity with a strict closing time of 10 p.m.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon extended aid in the event of a pandemic to restaurants on Friday.

Quebec has also tightened the rules for long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Residents of long-term care homes are only allowed two visitors per day. But they can only have one visitor at a time.

Private seniors’ residences can accommodate two visitors at a time, but are limited to four people per day.

Several hospitals, including two large healthcare networks in Montreal, are also grappling with the increase in the number of cases and have said they will limit visitors from Boxing Day.

–With files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

















