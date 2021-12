JPMorgan says it has no fear of a sell off even with record concentration in stocks, recommends buying 2 oppressed areas now

Johannes Eisele / Getty Images The S&P 500 has reached record highs, but the conditions for a sell-off are not in place, according to JPMorgan.

The benchmark gain was narrowly focused on mega-cap stocks.

Investors are “too bearish” about Omicron and central banks, and now is the time to consider riskier stocks, analysts said.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. The S&P 500’s rise to record highs focused on a select group of stocks, suggesting investors have been cautious of the emergence of Omicron, but now is the time for investors to take more risk , according to JPMorgan. The S&P 500 finished last week with its 68th closing record, bringing its year-to-date gain to nearly 26% and exceeding the investment bank’s 2021 target of 4,700. The move was largely anchored on a ‘pseudo-bond’ rotation, with investors paying a premium for low-volatility stocks such as mega-caps as they dealt with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, aggressiveness between banks. power plants, and weak year-end liquidity, among other factors, the investment bank said in a note on Monday. At the same time, the rotation has contributed to an outright bear market for high beta, or riskier value and growth stocks. “In particular, outside of Big 10 stocks in the United States, stock declines and multiple downgrades have been severe,” said JPMorgan stock analysts led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas. They noted that the Nasdaq Composite was down 7% from 12-month highs, but the average pullback of its components was 38%. “Some argue that this price action is a harbinger of end-of-cycle momentum or at least a 10-20% intra-cycle market correction. In our view, the conditions for a massive sell-offs are not in place at this time given already weak investor positioning, record buyouts, limited systematic boosters and positive January seasons, ”Lakos-Bujas wrote. Strategists said investor positioning was too bearish and pushed hawkish rhetoric from the central bank and Omicron too far. They added that the current market configuration is “very attractive” for high beta stocks. On the value and cycle side, they see reopening actions such as travel, leisure, hospitality and experiences, as well as energy actions worthy of consideration. On the secular growth side, analysts have suggested looking at stocks in e-commerce, gaming, payments, cybersecurity, and biotech. These stocks “have already undergone significant multiple downgrades (i.e. -30% to -70%), but the fundamentals of many of these themes remain intact with strong secular growth and large market sizes. addressable, ”they said. Historical trends over 30 years show that the biggest outperformance for high beta stocks tends to be in January. “We expect the coming ‘January effect’ to be even more pronounced this time around given extreme positioning and sentiment,” with funding likely to come from low-volatility stocks of increasingly crowded where investors are paying a record premium for shelter, JPMorgan said.

