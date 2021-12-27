HP Adhesives makes solid debut on the stock market





HP Adhesives made a splash on the stock exchanges on Monday, becoming the latest to join the IPO party in Asia’s third-largest economy. Shares of the Mumbai-based adhesive maker listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 319, representing a 16% premium over the issue price of Rs 274. On the National Stock Exchange, its shares started at Rs 315, representing a premium of 14.96% to the offer price. “The company has growth potential in the coming years,” said Santosh Meena, research manager at Swastika Investments. Investors who have secured the award are advised to keep the stop loss of Rs 300 while new investors may consider Pidilite rather than HP Adhesive as Pidilite has a long history of operation and is the market leader in its market. domain.” A stop-loss order is an order placed with a broker to buy or sell a specific stock once it hits a certain price. The issue received a strong investor response and was oversubscribed primarily due to the size of the issue (being relatively small) despite higher valuations, “said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, adding that some price correction is expected in the coming weeks. HP Adhesives plans to use the proceeds from its IPO for its working capital needs and capacity expansion. It is the latest company to go public in a strong year for primary markets. HP Adhesives’ IPO was underwritten 21 times thanks to strong underwriting from individual investors. As of June 30, 2021, it had four depots and more than 750 distributors who served more than 50,000 dealers across India, according to its draft IPO documents. Check out the latest DH videos here:

