If you had invested $ 10,000 in Lucid and Tesla at the start of the year, here’s how much you would have now
Electric vehicle (EV) companies were the talk of the city in 2021, in part because there was so much to talk about.
Many newcomers such as Chinese car manufacturers Nio and XPeng and American companies like Lucid group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivien Automobile were making names. Then there were the major capital commitments that apparently all mainstream automakers were making towards their own electric vehicle projects. The surge in business suggests the world is ready to go from an internal combustion engine to an electric motor for good.
Among the top stocks of electric cars in 2021 were Lucid and You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA). If you had split a $ 10,000 investment 50/50 between the two at the start of this year, your investment would be worth $ 21,600 today. But these gains are a thing of the past. What is the investment case for each company in the future, and can we still buy shares in these two electric vehicle manufacturers?
Lucid’s case
Lucid Group now trades under its own LCID ticker on the Nasdaq exchange. Yet for most of the year the primary vehicle for investing in Lucid was through Churchill Capital IV, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).
The only objective of a SPAC is to raise capital that it can use to bring a private company on the stock market. It’s like an initial public offering, except that the SPAC is publicly traded, in this case the New York Stock Exchange, before merging with the proposed company. Before the merger finalized on July 23, investors could buy Churchill on the assumption that its management team, Lucid management team and their compliance departments would successfully merge the companies to give Lucid the $ 4.4 billion. dollars in cash needed to fund its operations in 2022.
Prior to the merger, Churchill stock was extremely volatile as there wasn’t much news on Lucid. He has published major presentations in February, May and July. But other than that, all investors could really do was wait and see if the merger took place.
After the merger, the automaker began mass production of the Lucid Air Dream Edition in late September and began deliveries to customers of the sedan in October. During its third-quarter conference call in mid-November, management said it had more than 17,000 reservations across the four versions of the Lucid Air, and said the company was on track to produce and deliver. 20,000 vehicles in 2022.
The bulk of Lucid’s stock price gains have come in recent months, as excitement has grown that the company will become a legitimate player in the luxury electric sedan segment. Investors Watching the Stock Now May Raise Their Eyebrows at Lucid’s Market capitalization of $ 66 billion and its gain of 300% since the beginning of the year. Considering the risks of the business and its valuation, it probably shouldn’t be the only EV stock in your portfolio. But given its upside potential and competitive technology, it’s definitely worth considering as part of an electric vehicle stock basket.
Tesla’s case
Not so long ago, Tesla’s share price had risen over 70% year-to-date and was the fifth most valued U.S. company with a market cap of over 1.2 trillion. of dollars. But the leader in electric vehicles has had a few difficult months on the market; its share price fell by at more than 25% of its peak as investors grapple with valuation issues and broader market volatility.
But don’t be sidetracked by the big picture here. Tesla always surpasses the S&P 500 since the start of the year, and that’s after a 743% increase in 2020. In fact, many would have probably predicted that Tesla would drop this year after the massive acceleration of 2020. Also, consider that most trends Wall Street’s warms from last year cooled in 2021. Solar and wind stocks, which were among the best performers last year, are generally down this year. And many “pandemic coins” like platoon Interactive, Teladoc Health, Focus on video communications, To block, and DocuSign have seen their share price collapse completely.
All of this to say that Tesla has arguably been one of the strongest stocks to own over the past couple of years. Its activity is really different today from what it used to be. Tesla, the company, has it all: profitability, high operating margins, incredible technology, a great management team, and extremely rapid growth for its size. Whether these characteristics validate its current assessment is a matter of controversial debate. But there is no denying the achievements of the automaker.
What to do now
Lucid and Tesla both beat the market so far this year, but neither of their market caps can be justified based on their current performance. Rather, those valuations reflect the consensus among investors that the two companies will get much bigger in the future, producing more cars and expanding into new markets. Anything that hinders these trajectories could have an impact on the investment theses of these stocks.
It is up to the individual to decide whether they think Lucid and Tesla can achieve their respective ratings over time. For some investors, taking a wait-and-see approach might be the best option. For others, creating a starting position in an electric vehicle stock basket might be a reasonable way to jump into an exciting industry without putting too many things on the line at once.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
