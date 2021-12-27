Pre-market stocks: Inflation be damned, here’s why Americans spent a ton on the holidays





MasterCard MY What’s Happening: Despite a slow start, US retail sales grew 8.5% year-on-year between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, according to a new report from. An increase in clothing sales, in particular, contributed to the increase in spending.

“Consumers splurged throughout the season, with clothing and department stores experiencing strong growth as shoppers looked to showcase their best clothes,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor at Mastercard, in a statement. communicated.

The report, released over the weekend, includes three big takeaways about the state of the retail industry.

Advance purchases: US retail sales US retail sales rose 0.3% in November , a steep drop from the previous month and less than economists predicted. But that data may have looked weak because many more people shopped in October, when sales jumped 1.8%.

Mastercard found that consumers had no problem withdrawing their wallets earlier than usual as they tried to avoid shipping delays and product shortages and took advantage of special promotions. Between October 11 and December 24, total retail sales increased 8.6% from a year ago. Pedestrian traffic is on the rise: Labor shortages and fears about shipping delays loomed over Black Friday. But it remained the biggest day of the holiday shopping season, Mastercard discovered. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, retail sales in the United States were up 14.1% year-on-year. In-person shopping has played a major role as Americans have once again shown their ease of navigation. Thanksgiving weekend in-store sales jumped 16.5% from 2020. Over the holiday period as a whole, they are up 8.1% from 2020 and 2.4% compared to 2019. Online shopping is growing: Yet e-commerce continues to take a bigger slice of the pie. Online sales increased 11% compared to the same period last year, despite a Yet e-commerce continues to take a bigger slice of the pie. Online sales increased 11% compared to the same period last year, despite a Mixed Cyber ​​Monday Online shopping accounted for 20.9% of total sales during the holidays. This is an increase from 20.6% in 2020 and 14.6% in 2019. So why has the all-important holiday season managed to be cheerful for retailers, despite many curves? Despite the price hike, Americans were eager to spend the extra money they pocketed during the pandemic. Stimulation controls and child tax credit payments because tens of millions of families have increased their income this year and eased their financial constraints. This has helped a gap between what consumers say they think about the economy and how they actually behave. A buoyant stock market that restores confidence and salary increases also supported sentiment in the face of inflation anxiety. Yet economists and investors are watching closely what is happening to buying habits as pandemic-era economies run out and persistent inflation forces some families to make tough choices. gallup survey published in early December revealed that 45% of US households say inflation “is causing their families some degree of financial hardship.” Unsurprisingly, low-income households are the hardest hit. Of those making less than $ 40,000 a year, 71% said recent price increases have caused difficulty. For middle-income households, this figure was 47%. It fell further to 29% for households earning $ 100,000 a year or more. Airlines cancel thousands of flights over public holiday weekend Hundreds of canceled flights scramble vacation travel during one of the busiest times of the year. The latest: Major U.S. airlines slashed hundreds of additional flights on Sunday, the third day in a row of massive cancellations and delays over Christmas weekend, as staff and crew declared themselves sick in the middle of the Omicron wave. The problems do not seem to be easing yet. So far, more than 2,000 flights have been canceled worldwide on Monday. United airlines UAL The big problem:blamed the Omicron variant for some of its functioning issues. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases… has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operations,” the company said in a note last week obtained by CNN. Delta Airlines FROM American Airlines AAL Investor Snapshot: Equities, the largest US carrier, was down 1.7% in pre-market trading on Monday, as were shares of. United’s stock is down almost 2%. Turbulence during the holidays may not be short-lived. German airline Lufthansa recently said it had to cancel 10% of its winter flight schedule as the pandemic weighs on demand, citing “a sharp drop in bookings”. This does not bode well for the weeks to come. Meet CNN Business CEO of the Year The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. But all over the world this year, life has returned to something that looked “normal” for many people and for that, vaccines can be thanked. This is the main reason CNN Business chooses Albert Bourla of Pfizer as CEO of the year. You’re here TSLA Breakdown: My colleague Paul R. La Monica also considered Lisa Su from AMD, Jim Farley from Ford, Marvin Ellison from Lowe’s, David Solomon from Goldman Sachs, Sundar Pichai from Alphabet and yes, Elon Musk, thechef who was named Person of the Year by Time magazine. But Bourla was the final choice. Global immunization campaigns have led to a huge economic rebound in 2021 on the heels of the historic contraction of last year. The International Monetary Fund predicted in October that the world economy would grow 5.9% this year after contracting 3.1% in 2020. This is largely due to hits like that of Pfizer, which restored the consumer confidence and allowed governments to lift restrictions. “Pfizer has done a lot of good [for] humanity, and we’re very, very proud of it, ”Bourla told CNN Business. “Not only have we been able to save so many lives… but we currently enjoy a high corporate reputation. People like us. “ Looking to the future: Pfizer has also developed a pill that significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death for people who contract the coronavirus. It recently received emergency approval in the United States, paving the way for widespread distribution in 2022. Bourla also said Pfizer was already developing a shot targeting Omicron, which it said could be tested and submitted to regulators. ‘here March. Selling power CRM Target TGT Bourla joins the previous Marc Benioff laureates of, Brian Cornell fromand Brian Niccol from Chipotle. Following It’s the week between Christmas and New Years, and many of you are reading this from your couch. You can take a nap – no economic data or major profit reports will be released later today. Coming tomorrow: The FHFA House Price Index and S&P Case-Shiller House Price Index are both released on Tuesday.

