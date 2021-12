Stock Futures Rise After Christmas Vacation

US equity futures have surged higher, with little news motivating markets after the Christmas holidays. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2% on Monday. The index has reached its 68th record at the close of 2021 Thusday. US markets were closed for the holidays on Friday. Contracts for the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 edged up and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. Investors are bracing for higher volatility during the holiday season. Concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the economic impact of measures countries could take to stem its spread have weighed on markets in recent weeks. 2022 JOB MARKET FORECAST ACCORDING TO CAREERBUILDER CEO Some investors expect this to be mitigated by vaccines and the roll-out of boosters in some countries. “Everything looks serious but manageable. Anything that changes that could probably have a big impact,” said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. Market movements can be magnified during the holiday season due to a lack of liquidity or the ease with which buyers and sellers can find themselves. With many traders on the sidelines, the prices at which people are willing to buy and sell can be higher or lower because there are fewer offsets. “We are sort of in that Christmas trading range, but the low liquidity makes any potential shock bigger,” Paolini added. Airlines shares fell in pre-market trading. United Airlines Holdings decreased by 2.8% and American Airlines Group lost 2.3%. Flight cancellations ruined Christmas weekend for many travelers as Covid-19 left carriers understaffed to operate busy schedules during the holidays. STOCKS IN 2022 CONFRONT BUMPY RIDE AS S&P REACH RECORD In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.481% from 1.492% on Thursday. Yields and prices move in the opposite direction. Abroad, the pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 grew by 0.3%. Markets in the UK have been closed. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE In Asia, the Chinese Shanghai Composite index closed down nearly 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 each lost 0.4%. The Hong Kong and Australian markets were closed.

