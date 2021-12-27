Business
Energy crisis: Kwasi Kwartengs’ talks with industry bosses fail | Energy industry
The government’s tight talks with energy bosses have failed to break through despite industry calls for urgent intervention to avert a huge crisis in 2022.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held the virtual meeting on Monday to address fears of an escalating winter energy crisis after new highs in gas prices in Europe last week.
Kwarteng is said to have met individually with the energy bosses of the UK’s largest energy providers about twice each in the week leading up to Christmas, when new energy market records reignited fears that costs industry to soar and more energy suppliers to go bankrupt in the coming month.
However, the joint meeting ended without a resolution, with discussions over industry bailouts drawn up by the regulator to continue in the coming weeks, despite growing calls for urgent action to shield households from the cost. of the energy crisis.
Stephen Fitzpatrick, managing director of energy supplier Ovo, told the BBC the government was nowhere near urgent enough, even as soaring wholesale prices threatened a huge crisis for 2022.
Gas prices jumped last week to 450p per therm, about nine times higher than a year ago, breaking the record set in October of this year as supplies from Russia slowed despite demand growing to fight against the winter cold.
We have seen this energy crisis unfold now for the past three months and we have seen energy prices soar, fall and rise again, Fitzpatrick said.
We have had more than 30 bankruptcies in the sector, we have had millions of customers forced to change supplier. The cost to the consumer has already exceeded 4 billion.
He added: We haven’t seen any action from the government or the regulator. There is an acceptance that there is a problem, but far from urgent enough to find a solution.
A government spokesperson confirmed that a meeting had taken place between the business secretary, energy bosses and Ofgem to discuss the lingering effects of record global gas prices on the sector.
Throughout the meeting there was a discussion of the issues facing the industry and an agreement for the meetings to continue over the next few days and weeks to ensure UK consumer protection, the spokesperson added. word.
Nigel Pocklington, managing director of supplier Good Energy, told investors last week that no one in the industry is immune to soaring market prices, and called on the government to support the industry in its together to address these short-term challenges to protect billpayers and those who serve them.
This is a national crisis, Pocklington said. Wholesale gas and electricity prices have risen to unprecedented levels over the past three weeks, creating an extremely difficult operating environment for all companies in the industry.
Energy bosses should call on the government to offer aid to hard-hit households by reducing VAT on bills and shifting green support levies into general taxation.
They are also expected to discuss new ways to manage the cost of energy company failures, which have affected millions of homes since September.
The government also faces growing calls from opposition parties to take action against the energy crisis, which sparked the biggest winter bill hike on record in October and is expected to lead to even larger increases in April when the regulator must reset its energy price cap. .
The Liberal Democrats have calculated that households are likely to pay a total of $ 100 million more for their gas and electricity between Christmas and the New Year compared to last year.
Ed Davey, the party’s leader, said the government had totally failed to address the issue and called on ministers to double the financial assistance offered through the warm house discount scheme.
