Ontario Reports 9,418 New COVID Cases Monday





Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 9,418 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of cases continues to reach levels not seen since the start of the pandemic. The provincial total of cases now stands at 706,580. In the past three days, 9,826 new infections were reported on Sunday with a record 10,412 new cases on Saturday and 9,571 on Friday. The seven-day average has now reached 7,550. By comparison, last Monday saw 3,784 new cases and the previous Monday 1,536 new cases. According to Monday report, 2,763 cases were recorded in Toronto, 942 in Peel region, 887 in York region, 826 in Ottawa, 498 in Halton region, 491 in Hamilton, 464 in Durham region. provincial report. Read more: Omicron COVID-19 cases on the rise, leading to new restrictions, cancellations The story continues under the ad Elliott said 480 people are hospitalized with COVID, which is up from Sunday’s report where 373 people were hospitalized. There are 176 people in intensive care units (intensive care units) due to COVID-related illness, which is up from a week ago when there were 164 people. However, Elliott noted that not all hospitals release statistics on weekends or holidays. Trending Stories NHL returns to taxi teams to protect season from COVID-19 disruption

Omicron COVID-19 cases on the rise, leading to new restrictions, cancellations Despite the recent increase in cases, the number of people in intensive care due to COVID-19 has remained relatively stable, but has grown slowly overall. According to Public Health Ontario, which has published some The data, he indicated that 5 other deaths linked to the virus have been recorded. The resolved cases increased by 1,899 from the previous day. Over 45,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Boxing Day. She said 90.7 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and older received one dose of the vaccine, while 88 percent received at least two. Test volumes, test positivity, or vaccine status data for cases and hospitalizations were not available A full update on numbers regarding the COVID-19 situation in Ontario has not been released due to the holidays. The story continues under the ad All data is expected to be updated on Wednesday and will cover December 25-29. 480 people are hospitalized with # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE, and 176 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19. The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is 168. Please note that not all hospitals report weekends. There are 9,418 new cases of COVID-19. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 27, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

