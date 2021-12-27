The Santa Claus rally has been off to a good start for 20 years. Here’s what history says about the performance of the stock market when the rally starts as well.

Santa Claus distributes gifts on Wall Street.

The so-called Santa Claus rally, which tends to materialize in the US stock market during the last week of December and the first two trading sessions of the new year, has its best start since 2000-01, when the market has gained 5.7% over the period, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

In fact, on the eight occasions since 1929 when the index gained at least 1% to begin this seven-session trading period towards the end of the year, the Santa Claus rally produced a gain 100% of the time, with an average gain of 3.3%.

At the last check, the S&P 500

+1.33%

was trading in record territory, up around 1.1%, on Monday technically marking the start of the seasonal period known as the Santa Claus rally; if the gains hold up, the stock market tends to do well, the data shows.

The optimistic mood to start the final week of trading in 2021 helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average

+ 0.93%

and the Nasdaq Composite Index

+1.32% ,

with even riskier assets such as bitcoin

+ 0.62%

pushed up to start the week.

How is the market behaving for the rest of January?

On average, January tends to end higher, with an average gain of 2.94% and a median rise of 3.7%, as the S&P 500 entered the Santa Claus rally period with a lead of at least 1%.

The Santa Claus rally trend was first identified by Yale Hirsch, the founder of Stock Traders Almanac, who is now run by his son Jeff.

Hirsh was known to have said that if Santa Claus didn’t call him the bears could come to Broad and Wall.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, notes that losses during the Santa Claus rally period tended to lead to negative results for January. These include losses in 1999, 2005, 2008, 2015 and 2016.

Certainly, past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and statistical trends in market performance after the Santa Claus rally are quite slim.

MarketWatch columnist Mark Hulbert writes that even with statistics and theory on his side, Santa’s reunion is no guarantee.

Ken Jimenez contributed.