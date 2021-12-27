Business
Ontario Reports 9,418 New COVID-19 Cases Monday
Ontario reported 9,418 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The province has seen a drop in infections after reaching a record 10,412 cases on Saturday and registering 9,826 cases on Boxing Day.
Public Health Ontario reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll in the province to 10,162.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 480 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 176 people are in intensive care units.
The number of people hospitalized fell from 373 on Sunday, although she noted that not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on weekends.
The seven-day moving average for COVID patients in intensive care is 168, Elliott said.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have increased in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.
The seven-day moving average of new daily cases now stands at 7,550, down from 2,863 a week ago.
Experts said the actual number of cases is likely much higher than those reported each day, as many public health units have reached their testing capacity.
“Due to changes in testing availability, driven by the increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, the number of cases in our current data reports is an underestimate of the actual number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario ”, Public Health Ontario noted in its daily epidemiological summary.
Elliott said more than 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given on Boxing Day.
“Thank you, #TeamOntario, for taking the time out of your vacation to take photos,” she tweeted.
COVID-19 data will be limited during the holidays, as the Department of Health will not update its website until December 29.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-covid19-dec-27-1.6298799
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]