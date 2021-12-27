Ontario Reports 9,418 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

Ontario reported 9,418 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province has seen a drop in infections after reaching a record 10,412 cases on Saturday and registering 9,826 cases on Boxing Day.

Public Health Ontario reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll in the province to 10,162.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 480 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 176 people are in intensive care units.

The number of people hospitalized fell from 373 on Sunday, although she noted that not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on weekends.

The seven-day moving average for COVID patients in intensive care is 168, Elliott said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have increased in the province due to the highly infectious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The seven-day moving average of new daily cases now stands at 7,550, down from 2,863 a week ago.

Experts said the actual number of cases is likely much higher than those reported each day, as many public health units have reached their testing capacity.

“Due to changes in testing availability, driven by the increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, the number of cases in our current data reports is an underestimate of the actual number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario ”, Public Health Ontario noted in its daily epidemiological summary.

Elliott said more than 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given on Boxing Day.

“Thank you, #TeamOntario, for taking the time out of your vacation to take photos,” she tweeted.

COVID-19 data will be limited during the holidays, as the Department of Health will not update its website until December 29.