Nova Scotia reports 581 COVID-19 cases Monday, testing changes take effect





HALIFAX – The province of Nova Scotia is reporting 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Public health indicates that there are 420 cases in the central zone, 62 cases in the eastern zone, 42 cases in the northern zone and 57 cases in the western zone. On Sunday, December 26, 4,851 tests were carried out. Public health is also reporting an outbreak in a Halifax infirmary ward of the QEII Health Sciences Center. There are currently less than five patients affected. They are closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are in place. Nova Scotia public health is experiencing follow-up delays due to a spike in tests and positive cases. The province asks positive cases to contact their close contacts. The province says detailed follow-ups are a priority to support contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings. The provinces’ online COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Wednesday. PROVINCIAL CHANGE TESTING STRATEGY Most Nova Scotians who are in close contact or have symptoms will now be asked to make an appointment to get a rapid test to take to a testing center instead of a PCR test. Starting Monday, the province is refining its eligibility criteria for a PCR test. You must have symptoms or have been identified as close contacts and be one of the following: – 50 years and over – Unvaccinated (less than the full series of vaccines) and 12 years of age or older – Live or work in the following meeting places: Long-term care home

Residential care facilities

Corrections

Shelters and halfway houses

Acute care facilities – First Nations and Afro-Nova Scotian adults – Frontline healthcare workers with direct patient care (i.e. family physicians, nurse practitioners, dentist) and first responders – Adults 18-49 years old with one or more risk factors for severe disease: Obesity (BMI> 30 kg / m2)

Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2

Chronic lung disease, including poorly controlled asthma (eg, under medication or hospitalization in the past 12 months)

Chronic kidney disease, including those on dialysis

Down syndrome

Motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, Huntington’s disease

Immunocompromised or receiving immunosuppressive therapy

Children and youth under the age of 18 with any of the following conditions:

history of prematurity <29 weeks

Chronic lung disease, including chronic lung disease of prematurity, cystic fibrosis and severe asthma

Down syndrome

Motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis

Obesity (BMI> 30kg / m2) – Pregnant PCR tests are also available for people who need to get one for a medical procedure or partially or unvaccinated travelers who need 2 negative PCR tests to stop isolation after at least seven days. Public health is advising people who test positive using a rapid test that a follow-up PCR test is not necessary. Instead, people are supposed to self-isolate, notify their close contacts, and notify public health of the positive result by emailing [email protected], stating your name, date of birth, card number. health and your contact details.

