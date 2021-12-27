Stock market today: Monday’s rise sparks Santa’s rally hopes





For many Christmas celebrants, all expectations regarding Saint Nicholas’ generosity come true (or not) on December 25. their wishes have been granted. Despite a holiday season that was plagued by the omicron variant, disrupting travel plans and canceling gatherings, stocks got off to a hot start on Monday. Following earlier data in South Africa suggesting that the omicron variant is less fatal than its predecessors, additional studies from that country, as well as Scotland and England, have also shown that omicron cases are less fatal. likely to result in hospitalization. Wall Street responded with widespread buying; every 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the green, pushing the index up 1.4% to a new closing high of 4,791. Dow Jones Industrial Average (+ 1.0% at 36,302) and NasdaqComposite (+ 1.4% to 15,871) also ended the day higher. It’s a promising start for this potential Santa Claus rally, a period of historic outperformance over the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January following. It’s also a welcome bit of excitement in what should be a lackluster data week.

Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. “There’s virtually nothing on the schedule,” says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. “In the United States, the only impacting economic data is Thursday with claims and the Chicago [purchasing managers indexes]. Friday’s Chinese PMI may grab some attention if there’s still someone watching at this point. “ Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 improved from 0.9% to 2261.

U.S. Crude Oil Futures rose 2.4% to $ 75.57 a barrel. Gold Futures slipped 0.2% to $ 1,808.80 an ounce.

Bitcoin joined Monday's rally, gaining 0.6% to $ 51,252.57. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices shown here are at 4 p.m.)

Come on daddy (GDDY) was a big driver, surging 8.4% afterThe Wall Street Journalstated that Starboard Value has taken a significant stake in the domain registration company. According to the report, which quotes people familiar with the matter, the activist investor holds a position of around 6.5%, worth around $ 800 million, and plans to find ways for GDDY to improve. the performance of its action. Even with today's rise, the stock has fallen by around 3% in the past 12 months.

Cruise stocks were destroyed after reports surfaced in recent days that several ships were returning to port after discovering outbreaks of omicron on board. Among them wereRoyal Caribbean(RCL)Odyssey of the seas, which last Thursday reported 55 confirmed cases among passengers. RCL stock fell 1.4%,Carnival(CCL) sold 1.2% andNorwegian Cruise Line(NCLH) fell 2.6%. The pros say to bet on the banks in 2022 A weakened COVID variant would do a lot for analysts predicting the continued economic recovery in 2022 and the sectors they see benefit from it. Cyclical sectors like materials and energy are popular calls as the new year approaches, but one of the hottest sectors in the market in 2022 is financials. Indeed, the sector's banks and insurers are not only poised to benefit from further economic expansion, but also from an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve which plans three increases in its benchmark interest rate in 2022. "Financial firms have historically been the biggest beneficiary of higher interest rates due to a steeper yield curve and a greater willingness to lend," said Jon Maier, chief investment officer of Global X "As rates rise, banks tend to benefit from higher lending activity and higher interest rates charged to their consumers. " As with many slices of the market, investors looking for broad and diverse access to the sector can do so through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), but those looking to make concentrated bets can start with our short list of best financial choices of 2022. Read on as we explore the 12 top-rated financial sector stocks as the new year approaches and explain why they look likely to follow the outperformance of 2021 with even more gains in 2022.

