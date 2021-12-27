Business
Charging stations for electric vehicles are multiplying. But are they more reliable?
Nova Scotia municipalities large and small are starting to install electric vehicle charging stations. At least one driver hopes they will be well maintained.
The town of Mahone Bay will have eight housing units by the end of December.
According to the mayor, it makes sense to encourage people to consider electric vehicles as Mahone Bay has its own utility and 84 percent of the electricity comes from wind and solar.
“I think the municipalities are the ones that can show leadership,” said David Devenne. “Especially those with their own utilities, we can have an impact on both sides.”
Halifax has just adopted an electric vehicle strategy. It plans to install 1,000 charging stations over the next 10 years. There are currently more than a hundred across the province.
A Halifax electric vehicle driver hopes the new charging units will benefit from ongoing maintenance.
Shannon Bradley purchased an electric vehicle in April 2020. Five months later, she attempted to attend a family reception in the Parrsboro area.
Bradley planned to charge the vehicle in Masstown but the charging station did not work. She went back to Truro, then Stewiacke, to try and use units, but they didn’t work either.
“So we brought our screaming and crying kids home,” she said.
Bradley said she saw comments from other EV drivers who had had issues with a variety of charging stations.
“Either because their app isn’t working, or their plastic card isn’t working, or the charger itself is broken,” Bradley said.
Thomas Arnason McNeil, sustainable transport coordinator for the Ecology Action Center, said he had not heard of any lingering issues with shippers.
“Sometimes it’s a matter of education or confidence in using the technology,” said Arnason McNeil.
There are three different charger levels as well as different apps for finding and using stations. Auto maker Tesla also has its own charging stations, as does Petro Canada and Nova Scotia Energy.
According to Leithan Slade, spokesperson for Petro Canada, his network is reliable.
“However, we’re still learning more about chargers,” Slade wrote in an email.
Petro-Canada has loaders in Halifax and Stewiacke. According to the company, the Halifax site experienced some issues and maintenance was affected by a shortage of parts, but the Stewiacke site “continues to perform well.”
Nova Scotia Power has 25 charging stations across the country. A spokesperson for the utility said they are monitored “24/7” and receive regular maintenance.
“We take the reliability of our network very seriously,” wrote Jacqueline Foster.
Brynn Budden, a spokesperson for HRM, said in an email that the municipality plans to make maintenance agreements with the manufacturer of the charging units.
Devenne said he believes any issue with charging stations is because “it was the start of the industry” and he expects the expertise to grow.
Currently, there are about 500 electric vehicles on the roads in Nova Scotia, but the province has just passed legislation requiring 30 percent of all new car sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-reliability-1.6290167
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]