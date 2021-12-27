Charging stations for electric vehicles are multiplying. But are they more reliable?

Nova Scotia municipalities large and small are starting to install electric vehicle charging stations. At least one driver hopes they will be well maintained.

The town of Mahone Bay will have eight housing units by the end of December.

According to the mayor, it makes sense to encourage people to consider electric vehicles as Mahone Bay has its own utility and 84 percent of the electricity comes from wind and solar.

“I think the municipalities are the ones that can show leadership,” said David Devenne. “Especially those with their own utilities, we can have an impact on both sides.”

Halifax has just adopted an electric vehicle strategy. It plans to install 1,000 charging stations over the next 10 years. There are currently more than a hundred across the province.

A Halifax electric vehicle driver hopes the new charging units will benefit from ongoing maintenance.

Shannon Bradley purchased an electric vehicle in April 2020. Five months later, she attempted to attend a family reception in the Parrsboro area.

Bradley planned to charge the vehicle in Masstown but the charging station did not work. She went back to Truro, then Stewiacke, to try and use units, but they didn’t work either.

“So we brought our screaming and crying kids home,” she said.

Bradley said she saw comments from other EV drivers who had had issues with a variety of charging stations.

“Either because their app isn’t working, or their plastic card isn’t working, or the charger itself is broken,” Bradley said.

Thomas Arnason McNeil, sustainable transport coordinator for the Ecology Action Center, said he had not heard of any lingering issues with shippers.

“Sometimes it’s a matter of education or confidence in using the technology,” said Arnason McNeil.

A car is recharged at an electric vehicle charging station on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

There are three different charger levels as well as different apps for finding and using stations. Auto maker Tesla also has its own charging stations, as does Petro Canada and Nova Scotia Energy.

According to Leithan Slade, spokesperson for Petro Canada, his network is reliable.

“However, we’re still learning more about chargers,” Slade wrote in an email.

Petro-Canada has loaders in Halifax and Stewiacke. According to the company, the Halifax site experienced some issues and maintenance was affected by a shortage of parts, but the Stewiacke site “continues to perform well.”

Nova Scotia Power has 25 charging stations across the country. A spokesperson for the utility said they are monitored “24/7” and receive regular maintenance.

“We take the reliability of our network very seriously,” wrote Jacqueline Foster.

Brynn Budden, a spokesperson for HRM, said in an email that the municipality plans to make maintenance agreements with the manufacturer of the charging units.

Devenne said he believes any issue with charging stations is because “it was the start of the industry” and he expects the expertise to grow.

Currently, there are about 500 electric vehicles on the roads in Nova Scotia, but the province has just passed legislation requiring 30 percent of all new car sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030.