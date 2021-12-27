HP Adhesives shares jumped 16% when they debuted in the market. Should you buy?





HP Adhesives shares debuted on Monday, the share opened at Rs 319 on BSE from its issue price of Rs 274 per share, marking a 16% increase. On the National Stock Exchange, shares of HP Adhesives were opened at Rs 315, scoring a 15% premium. The action jumped 22% to an intraday high of Rs 334.95 on BSE. A day before its stock market debut, the script was trading hands at a premium of Rs 90-100 per gray market share, signaling a good pop quote, according to a report from The Economic Times. HP Adhesives’ IPO was open for subscriptions from December 15 to 17. The company raised Rs 125.96 crore by selling its shares in the range of Rs 262-274 each. However, despite an impressive debut on the stock market, many industry experts seem to have mixed views on the company’s stock. Many of them recommended against opting for new purchases. Here are some points of view that investors should consider: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analysts, Reliance Securities The analyst was quoted by The Economic Times as saying: “We are not very positive about the company and investors should come out.” For new investments, Jain advised investors to avoid the counter. Ajit Mishra, Vice President of Research, Religare Broking Mishra said HP Adhesives debuted at a decent premium and long-term investors should continue to stick with it, according to a report in The Economic Times. However, Mishra had not recommended any fresh purchases at current levels. “Market sentiment is not supported due to the new variant and one should not enter the counter in a rush,” he added. Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research Chepa said the issue received a strong investor response and was oversubscribed mainly due to the size of the issue despite higher valuations, according to a report by The Economic Times. “The weaker sentiment in the global market has had an impact on the quotation gains to some extent. We advise investors to take profits at current levels as we expect its prices to correct in the coming weeks,” Chepa said, quoted by The Economic Times.

