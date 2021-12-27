Business
Were the 2021 stock market debutants flyers or flops?
This year has been a record for listed companies with over 100 companies listed in London.
Businesses have shown courage in the face of the pandemic and the number that has floated is higher than the previous two years combined.
The boom came despite grim predictions that the City would lose its status as Europe’s top financial center after Brexit.
Cheers: Darktrace boss Poppy Gustafsson (far right) celebrated, but Deliveroo’s Will Shu (center) and Pension Bee’s Romi Savova (top left) had a lot to think about
The flurry of floats created big bargains for a handful of wealthy entrepreneurs, but not all of them performed well for stock buyers.
Poppy Gustafsson, 39, CEO of tech giant Darktrace, has been one of the winners after its shares have taken off since its IPO in April.
But another of the UK’s leading young businesswomen was less fortunate. Shares of Pension Bee, led by 35-year-old former investment banker Romi Savova, have plunged as investors and fund managers question whether the retirement app will ever pay off.
Over 50 London-listed companies in the main market, the highest number since 2017. Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the AIM junior market have also increased significantly, from 16 in 2020 to 55 in 2021, the highest number high since 2014.
Financial services firms lead the rankings, while tech firms have also done well, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak slashing regulations in an attempt to prevent entrepreneurs from floating their businesses in the United States. Here are some of the champions and some of the fools.
WINNERS
BRIDGE POINT
Chief: William jackson
Age: 58
Float date: July
At the top:37 percent
Their predatory practices may have drawn criticism, but stocks of publicly traded private equity firms have performed well over the past two years.
Bridgepoint was no different. Its shares skyrocketed in their early days and have been steadily increasing since.
Founded in 2000 by David Shaw and William Jackson after a management buyout from Natwest Equity Partners, Bridgepoint raised 300m when it went public.
That valued it at 3.7 billion at the time, earning several million to its 144 partners and senior executives who own 80%.
DARKTRACE
Chief: Gustafsson poppy
Age: 39
Float date: April
At the top: 64 percent
Investors crammed into the Cambridge cybersecurity firm in April, making CEO Poppy Gustafsson an overnight multimillionaire.
It was founded in 2013 by computer scientists and mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, alongside cybersecurity specialists from the government security agency GCHQ.
Despite its success, Gustafsson has come on the attack in recent weeks, saying the company is not fully appreciated by brokers in London and is better understood by US investors.
DR. MARTENNES
On the front of the foot: Dr Martens boots
Chief: Kenny wilson
Age: 55
Float date: January
At the top: 12 percent
This shoe float launched multi-million pound bargains for executives and former employees, as well as the Griggs family who bought the rights to manufacture the shoes in the 1950s.
The late Max Griggs and his son Stephen had a stake of 10 which was worth 330m. Fans of the chunky boots include model Gigi Hadid and actress Emma Watson. The brand has come a long way from its rebellious roots of ’70s skinheads and the Sex Pistols.
OXFORD NANOPORE
Chief: Gordon sanghera
Age: 60
Float date: September
At the top: 67 percent
The company that made a name for itself providing Covid test kits to the government floated in September with a value of 5 billion. Co-founders Gordon Sanghera and Spike Willcocks saw their paper heritage rise to 63 million and 30 million respectively that day.
Oxford Nanopore was established from the University of Oxford in 2005 and specializes in DNA sequencing.
Its DNA tracing technology can be used to detect diseases and tumors. The company does this by moving samples through tiny holes called nanopores and measuring their reaction to electric currents.
Its handheld devices have been used in 85 countries to track the progress of the coronavirus.
AUCTION TECHNOLOGY
Chief: John-Paul Savant
Age: 51
Float date:February
At the top:141 percent
By far the best performing, the auction sector reaped the benefits of going live before the pandemic, as nationwide lockdowns forced more people to connect to the internet.
The platform connects auction houses with bidders and creates auctions in its art and antiques and industrial and commercial goods divisions.
Over 2,000 auctioneers have joined its global network and sell over 12,000 lots per day.
ATG was listed on the London Stock Exchange at 600p per share in February, valuing the company at 600m.
ATG’s history dates back to 1971, when the first edition of the Antiques Trade Gazette went to press. The company still publishes the title in print.
LOSERS
DELIVERY
Chief: Will shu
Age: 42
Float date: April
Down: 46 percent
This high-profile float was dubbed Flopperoo when stocks sank 30% after trading opened. Founder Will Shu sold shares worth up to 31 million and retained a 6.3% stake valued at 530 million at the time. He has struggled ever since, fearing that the business model would only work in large city centers.
BEE PENSION
Chief: Rome Savova
Age: 35
Float date: April
Down: 20 percent
Founded in 2014 by Romi Savova, the company is at the origin of a smartphone application that allows you to group your retirement savings in one pot and manage them digitally, particularly useful for people who have worked in many companies during of their career. The 365m float in April gave Savova a jackpot rated at 135m. Since then, its shares have fallen, despite a sharp increase in customer numbers, amid doubts about its profitability.
VICTORIAN PLUMBING
Chief: Marc radcliffe
Age: 42
Float date: June
Down: 58 percent
Victorian was created by Managing Director Mark Radcliffe in his parents’ hangar in Southport, Merseyside, just over 20 years ago.
It raised $ 212 million in the IPO by getting rid of a significant portion of its 72 percent stake. But despite an ad campaign featuring Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (pictured above), it has drained investors as demand for sinks, toilets and tubs sold through its website has plummeted since the lockdown ended and the share price fell.
IP ALPHAWAVE
Chief: Tony pialis
Age: 44
Float date: Can
Down: 49 percent
Alphawave’s value fell 24% on the first day of trading. The Canadian semiconductor company, which licenses intellectual property to chipmakers, went public at around $ 3.1 billion, but is worth less than half.
Founders Tony Pialis, Rajeevan Mahadevan and Jonathan Rogers hold leadership positions and crystallized great fortunes. The group was rocked by accusations of lack of transparency when it emerged that client Verisilicon had ties to Mahadevan, although the company said it disclosed everything it needed.
MADE.COM
Chief: Philippe Chainieux
Age: 49
Float date: June
Down: 32 percent
Made failed to ignite the stock market despite the promise of a particular setback for backer Brent Hoberman who was behind Lastminute, which floated and collapsed in the 1990s. He is an entrepreneur in series which counts among his friends David Cameron and George Osborne.
The 775m float in June was a godsend for Hoberman and his fellow founders Ning Li, Chloe Macintosh and Julien Callede, but life got tough this month after the trendy online furniture seller revealed that ‘he was suffering from serious stock problems.
WISE
Chief: Kristo Kaarmann (right)
Age: 41
Float date: July
Down: 8 percent
Chancellor Rishi Sunak was keen to persuade him to register in London to prove Britain is a fintech hub. Its valuation reached 8 billion, making founder Kristo Kaarmann a paper billionaire. It has been hailed as the UK’s biggest tech float and a major boost for the capital. But doubts about whether its technology is truly cutting edge compared to traditional banks have taken their toll.
