Stock futures changed little after the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, December 8, 2021.

Equity futures were calm Monday night as Wall Street looked to capitalize on its record highs in the last week of the year.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33 points, while those of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell less than 0.1%.

The move in futures comes after stocks rallied in Monday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 rising about 1.4% to close at a record high. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%, while the Dow Jones climbed around 352 points.

Inventories fell in late November, in part due to the rise of the omicron variant of Covid 19, but have since rebounded as governments were largely reluctant to reinstate strict social distancing measures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it was reducing its isolation recommendation for people who test positive to five days instead of 10, if those people do not show symptoms.

However, airline shares struggled on Monday as the spread of the virus led to hundreds of flight cancellations around the Christmas holidays. Apple also announced that it was closing its New York stores to customers due to the surge in Covid cases.

Stocks tend to rise in light trading during the last days of the year, often referred to as “Santa’s rally”. However, many Wall Street professionals are predicting relatively small gains for stocks in 2022 after two good years.

“If you look around Wall Street, you see some very tame expectations, and that probably reflects the fact that we’re probably pretty late in the cycle,” Jim Lacamp, senior vice president of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said on ” Closing Bell “.

In addition to the S&P 500 record close, the Dow Jones is 1% off its all-time intraday high, while the Nasdaq is about 2% below its high.

For the year, the S&P 500 is up 27.6% for the year and the Nasdaq is up 23.1%. The Dow Jones is lagging behind, up 18.6%.

It’s an overall slow week for economic data, but investors will get a snapshot of home prices on Tuesday when the October reading of the S & P / Case-Shiller Home Price Index is released ahead of the bell.