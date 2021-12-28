S&P 500 hits record high with Nvidia and Apple Rally

Text size





Maybe there is a Santa Claus after all, at least when it comes to the stock market.

The stock market rose again on Monday, with the



S&P 500

closing at an all time high as investors looked past a variant of Covid that again threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 closed 1.4% higher at 4,791.19, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4% to 15,871.26. the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

increased by 351.82 points, or 1%, to 36,302.38.

It’s not that the markets have completely ignored Omicron. Airline shares fell, with





American Airlines



(AAL),





United airlines



(UAL), and





Delta Airlines



(DAL) ending the day with 0.5%, 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively, as carriers canceled thousands of flights over the Christmas weekend. Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the White House,notedhe welcomed the idea of ​​requiring vaccines for domestic travel if it encouraged more people to get vaccinated on planes.

Cruise stocks





Carnival



(CCL) and





Royal Caribbean



(RCL) fell 1.1% and 1.3%.

But almost every other stock came out unscathed, with 455 S&P 500 stocks ending the day higher. Notably, Big Tech stocks were among the top gainers on Monday, with





Apple



(AAPL) up 2.3%,





Microsoft



(MSFT) gains 2.3%, and





Nvidia



(NVDA) up 4.4%. the



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

(RSP) ended the day up 1.3% but with a smaller gain than the traditional market-cap-weighted index, a sign that the big stocks continue to do the heavy lifting.

US stock markets have risen for four consecutive days. The S&P 500 closed Thursday at a record 4,725. All three major stock indexes ended the shortened holiday week up sharply. The markets were closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays.

In the United States, the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has pushed daily virus cases ahead of those fueled by the Delta variant over the summer, according to CNN. Still, the market appears to be accepting the virus as the end of the year approaches.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said that while the markets have incorporated the fact that Omicron is a less virulent strain of Covid-19, the disruption of goods and services due to the isolation of workers, especially workers air travel seems to be the main consequence. far.

But Halley has said it will likely only cause nerves in the short term and he sees the story of the global recovery for 2022 still on track.

Don’t expect things to get much more exciting. The company’s schedule for the week between Christmas and New Years will be quiet. No large company is scheduled to release results or meet with analysts. Economic data will also be light, with the exception of a few reports on the US housing market.

We expect a generally calm trade that will be boosted by Omicron’s headlines and year-end positioning (it will likely be throughout the week), said Tom Essaye of the Sevens Report.

Any story that further confirms that Omicron Covid is not as bad as the previous Covid will help stocks extend the rally until the end of the year, while any headline on lockdowns will be a headwind, a wrote Try in a note on Monday.

Or maybe it’s just your typical year-end Santa gathering, the one who seems immune to Covid-19.

Here are some stocks in motion on Monday:





Modern



(MRNA) fell 1.2% on Monday and was down for a fifth straight session. A report said the vaccine maker was fighting a shareholder proposal requiring the company to open up its Covid-19 vaccine technology and prices to low-income countries.





BridgeBio Pharma



(BBIO) was down 72% after the drug company said a Phase 3 study of its lead drug failed to meet its primary endpoint by month 12.

Oil and gas companies





WHAT



(APA) and





Devon Energy



(DVN), which gained 7.3% and 6.1% respectively, were the biggest winners on the S&P 500 as the price of oil rose 2.4% on Monday.





FactSet Search Systems



(FDS) rose 1.3% after agreeing to buy





Global S&P



(SPGI) CUSIP global service for $ 1.9 billion. S&P Global rose 1%.

