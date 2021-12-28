Tech stocks end higher in large stock rally





US stocks ended higher on Monday as the few investors remaining on Wall Street capitalized on what has traditionally been an uncrowded but bullish week, sending the S&P 500 to another record high.

The S&P 500 rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to 4,791.19, setting its 69th record at the close of 2021. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 217.89 points, or 1.4%, to 15,871.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 351.82 points, or 1%, to 36,302.38.

The last five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the new year feature the Santa Claus rally in the trading tradition, as detailed in Stock Traders Almanac. It’s not a big rally, adding on average around 1.3%, but it’s consistent, happening around 80% of the time. This holiday spirit dovetails with a growing perception that the risks of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may not be as severe as initially feared, which is a relief for investors, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer. of private wealth at the asset management company Glenmede. I think the market is taking note of what was the previous risk of being essentially reduced, he said. Markets have slumped in recent weeks over fears that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant could hurt the economy, as countries have taken various measures to stem its spread. Some investors now expect Omicron to be mitigated by vaccines and the roll-out of boosters in some countries. A trader on the New York Stock Exchange on the last trading day before Christmas.

Photo:



ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS



Everything looks serious but manageable. Anything that changes that could likely have a big impact, said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. Market movements can be magnified during the holiday season due to a lack of liquidity or the ease with which buyers and sellers can find themselves. With many traders on the sidelines, the prices at which people are willing to buy and sell can be higher or lower because there are fewer offsets. We’re sort of in that Christmas trading range, but low liquidity makes any potential shock bigger, Paolini added. However, some companies were still affected by the pandemic. Flight cancellations ruined Christmas weekend for many travelers as Covid-19 left carriers understaffed to operate busy schedules during the holidays. United Airlines Holdings fell 0.7% to $ 44.58 and American Airlines Group lost 0.5% to $ 18.17. GoDaddy shares rose 8.4% to $ 82.35 after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value has a large stake in the domain registrar and plans to push it to boost its performance. Meanwhile, investors have been keeping an eye on Apples stocks, while we wait to see if the company’s market capitalization hits the $ 3 trillion mark. While the stock closed 2.3% higher at $ 180.33, it was below the $ 182.856 it will need for market cap to hit $ 3 trillion. Apple would be the first company in history with such a rich valuation. The gain gave the tech sector a boost. Other tech winners included Microsoft, up 2.3% to $ 342.45, Nvidia, up 4.4% to $ 309.45, and Cisco, up 1.8% to $ 63.42. Tesla electric car maker, which trades in the consumer discretionary group, climbed 2.5% to $ 1,093.94. In foreign currencies, the Turkish lira fell 7.3% against the dollar. The pound, one of the worst performing currencies in emerging markets this year, recovered some losses last week after the country’s president announced a bailout to encourage Turks to put their money back into the pound. Foreign investors are waiting to see if the plan marks a larger reversal of its weakness or if more general concerns about high inflation cause further depreciation. In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.480% from 1.492% on Thursday. Yields and prices move in the opposite direction. Commodity prices were generally higher, benefiting from expectations of a stronger economy in 2022. US crude oil futures rose 2.4% to $ 75.57. Lumber added 4.1% and soybean futures rose 2.3%. Natural gas prices rose 8.8% following forecasts of colder temperatures in parts of the United States, which could boost demand for heating fuel. Abroad, the pancontinental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%. Markets in the UK have been closed. In Asia, the China Shanghai Composite closed down nearly 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi and Japanese Nikkei 225 each fell 0.4%. The Hong Kong and Australian markets were closed. The Omicron variant caused more than 70% of new coronavirus cases in the United States recorded the week ending December 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The surge comes as the holidays approach and some people are reconsidering their travel plans. Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

