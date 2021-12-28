2 Best Booming ETFs in the Fast Paced Electric Vehicle Market

The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing worldwide, with more electric vehicles than ever on the road. As more and more investors want to join in the fun, it can be difficult to determine which stocks are going to soar as we have seen with You’re here. The possibilities are plentiful, including electric vehicle manufacturers, battery makers, lithium producers, and companies that focus on infrastructure.

One way to pick the right stock, while mitigating the risk of picking only the wrong stocks, is to invest in an exchange-traded fund that focuses on the EV market as a whole. Two of the main ETFs – in terms of performance – that may satisfy the prudent investor are the ETF Global X Autonomous and electric vehicles (NASDAQ: DRIV), and ETF KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index (NYSEMKT: KARS).

Global X FNB for Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

The holdings and performance of the Global X Autonomous & EV ETF closely follow the price and return performance of the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index, which targets companies that produce electric vehicles, and components, technologies and services. connected to the network. Major holdings include a few behemoths in innovation, technology and manufacturing, such as Apple, Nvidia, You’re here,Ford, and Toyota, and lithium miners Albemarle and Pilbara minerals, which are required for electric batteries.

There are positives and negatives that come with the Global X ETF. On a positive note, the asset weight – how much of each stock is owned as a percentage of the total – is fairly even and spread across 81 different holdings, the most important of which is being Tesla at 4.83%.

A downside presented by this ETF is that within major holdings there may be some overlap with other stocks in an investor’s portfolio. Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Microsoft, and Alphabet are in the top six, leaving a heavy reliance on big business and a swing leaning heavily towards technology. A second downside, which is more based on the lack of data, is that the ETF is just over three years old, having started in April 2018. And finally, the ETF comes with high expense fees. 0.68% which is found on the upper end of the average – 0.05% to 1.00% – charges for an ETF.

But back to the positives. As the market as a whole goes through a recent period of volatility in which these tech stocks took a few hits due to inflation and pandemic concerns, a rebound is expected to prove well in the next three to three. next five years. This is based on the performance history of the ETF and the future electric vehicle market projections. Over the past three years, the Global X Autonomous & EV ETF has delivered a strong annualized return of 25%, helped by a one-year return of 63%. In comparison, the three-year return exceeds the total of the three annual returns by 65.5%.

ETF KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index

Similar to the Global X ETF, this KraneShares ETF looks for results that also match the price and performance of an index. In this case, it focuses on the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index, which targets companies involved in the production of vehicles, their components, and the future of mobility.

Top stocks differ from ETF Global X in that only two of the top 10 stocks are similar – Tesla and Ford. It also carries a higher asset weight of 47% in its top 10, compared to 31% for Global X. This leads to a greater reliance on its major holdings and may present a bit more risk for them. investors. On the flip side, it might also offer a higher reward if its higher-weighted holdings perform well.

One group of holdings that investors hope to do well is in electric vehicle battery stocks, including WORLD, Lg chemistry, and Panasonic, in addition to China’s second-largest stock – by market value ($ 249 billion) – Contemporary Amperex Technology. CATL is the largest asset weight stake in the ETF, at 5.5%, but more importantly, it is an electric vehicle maker tasked with supplying battery cells to a list of customers that includes Tesla and Nio, which are also among the main holdings of the ETF.

So, as the need for Tesla or Nio batteries increases or decreases, it could have a bigger effect on the reward or risk for investors of that ETF. This effect could be more on the reward side if future market growth projections materialize. According to research firm Research And Markets, the electric vehicle battery market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26%, to reach $ 175 billion, by 2028.

As if this growth number weren’t enough to get you excited, Growth Market Reports expects the global electric vehicle market, valued at $ 273 billion in 2020, to grow at a CAGR of 21.6%. until 2028, to a ridiculous – in a good way – $ 803 billion. At this rate, it is conceivable that the KraneShares ETF could maintain its three-year annualized rate of return of 22%.

For the investor with a long-term investment strategy, these two ETFs only spin the wheels on what could turn out to be the kind of gains that produce a lifetime of energy for any portfolio.