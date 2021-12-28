Mexican Stock Exchange Achieves Best Year in Decade

the Mexican stock exchange (BMV) is preparing for its best year in over a decade, due to the economic recovery, the rapid recovery in corporate profitability and investor appetite for positive real returns in the face of growth inflation.

The price and quotation index closed last Friday at 52,853 points and has accumulated a 19.9% ​​increase during the year.

This is the largest annual profit since 2010, when it added a 20% profit.

Even though the main stock market indicator Of the country continues to climb in the next five days, it can accumulate a return of more than 20%, which had not been seen since 2009, when it had soared by 43.5%.

The Mexican stock market is less than 500 units from the historic close of 53 thousand 305 points established on August 31.

The Mexican stock market will post the second best performance in Latin America this year, behind the 65.6% rise recorded by the stock market in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In other words, the plaza is above its peers in Sao Paulo, Santiago, Bogot, Lima, Quito, and Caracas.

Among the 35 most listed companies, the telecommunications giant Amrica Mvil stands out, with a cumulative profit of 48.6% over the year. They are followed by the restaurateur Alsea, with 47.2%; and the airline Volaris, with 45.6%. The latter entered the price and quotation index on September 20.

The Mexican stock market has been helped by the reactivation of the national economy and the rapid recovery in corporate profitability during this year, explained Gerardo Copca, analyst at MetAnlisis.

“An economic growth of 5% or 6% is not bad, in addition the country has healthy public finances, which is something others like Brazil don’t have, ”the analyst said in an interview.

Copca explained that behind the good performance of the stock market, inflation was also found, as market participants opted for the risk involved. invest into variable income assets, in order to achieve positive real returns, as other markets had negative rates when discounting price increases.

Analysts estimate that inflation will end this year at 7.7%, its highest level since 2000.

At the end of last year, financial experts agreed that the Mexican stock market “is cheap” and since then companies have managed to recover quickly.

From Copca’s perspective, the Mexican stock market has the potential to rise by around 8% in nominal terms in 2022 and around 3% at the actual rate, i.e. taking into account the inflation. This implies that the financial market will record new all-time highs next year.

Banorte analysts estimated that the anticipation of recovery and an attractive valuation level, in particular due to a cost of risk which remains attractive, boosted the Mexican stock market during this year.

They highlighted the strategies put in place by companies to increase their profitability after the sharp contraction of the economy in 2020 which caused the Covid pandemic19.

In the US and Europe, stocks hit all-time highs last week and are bracing for the end of 2021 with strong returns.

