Business
Mexican Stock Exchange Achieves Best Year in Decade
the Mexican stock exchange (BMV) is preparing for its best year in over a decade, due to the economic recovery, the rapid recovery in corporate profitability and investor appetite for positive real returns in the face of growth inflation.
The price and quotation index closed last Friday at 52,853 points and has accumulated a 19.9% increase during the year.
This is the largest annual profit since 2010, when it added a 20% profit.
Read also: Aim to fatten your pocket in 2022
Even though the main stock market indicator Of the country continues to climb in the next five days, it can accumulate a return of more than 20%, which had not been seen since 2009, when it had soared by 43.5%.
The Mexican stock market is less than 500 units from the historic close of 53 thousand 305 points established on August 31.
The Mexican stock market will post the second best performance in Latin America this year, behind the 65.6% rise recorded by the stock market in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In other words, the plaza is above its peers in Sao Paulo, Santiago, Bogot, Lima, Quito, and Caracas.
Among the 35 most listed companies, the telecommunications giant Amrica Mvil stands out, with a cumulative profit of 48.6% over the year. They are followed by the restaurateur Alsea, with 47.2%; and the airline Volaris, with 45.6%. The latter entered the price and quotation index on September 20.
The Mexican stock market has been helped by the reactivation of the national economy and the rapid recovery in corporate profitability during this year, explained Gerardo Copca, analyst at MetAnlisis.
Read also: Women “lose 5,000 pesos per month” for working at home
“An economic growth of 5% or 6% is not bad, in addition the country has healthy public finances, which is something others like Brazil don’t have, ”the analyst said in an interview.
Copca explained that behind the good performance of the stock market, inflation was also found, as market participants opted for the risk involved. invest into variable income assets, in order to achieve positive real returns, as other markets had negative rates when discounting price increases.
Analysts estimate that inflation will end this year at 7.7%, its highest level since 2000.
At the end of last year, financial experts agreed that the Mexican stock market “is cheap” and since then companies have managed to recover quickly.
From Copca’s perspective, the Mexican stock market has the potential to rise by around 8% in nominal terms in 2022 and around 3% at the actual rate, i.e. taking into account the inflation. This implies that the financial market will record new all-time highs next year.
Banorte analysts estimated that the anticipation of recovery and an attractive valuation level, in particular due to a cost of risk which remains attractive, boosted the Mexican stock market during this year.
They highlighted the strategies put in place by companies to increase their profitability after the sharp contraction of the economy in 2020 which caused the Covid pandemic19.
In the US and Europe, stocks hit all-time highs last week and are bracing for the end of 2021 with strong returns.
Also read: FinTech, with room to gain ground with banks ”
.
Sources
2/ https://codelist.biz/2021/12/27/mexican-stock-market-goes-for-its-best-year-in-a-decade/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]