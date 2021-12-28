Nova Scotia volunteers continue to support province’s COVID-19 testing efforts – Halifax





An infectious disease physician and researcher in Halifax applauds the continued efforts of volunteers who distribute rapid test kits during the Omicron wave. “Nova Scotians do a good job being patient. We still have better access to the kits than anywhere in Canada. Mostly on a voluntary basis, ”said Dr. Lisa Barrett, infectious disease physician and researcher at Dalhousie University in Halifax. Within hours, Boxing Day’s supply of take-out rapid tests distributed at the Halifax Convention Center was gone. Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 581 new cases and outbreak at QEII hospital Crowds of people descended into the city center both on foot and in their vehicles to try and pick up a kit. The increased demand for testing in Nova Scotia has caused the province to change its approach to use the finite resource in a more targeted manner. The story continues under the ad “We just really need to keep PCR testing for high risk people and that’s normal and normal, but just another reminder that as we move on to doing so many tests it is going to look like the number of cases is going down. . “said Barrett. She says people shouldn’t assume that the drop in the number of cases in the coming weeks means there are fewer viruses circulating in the population. Trending Stories Omicron surge pushes Canada to more than 2 million COVID-19 cases recorded to date

The newly approved COVID-19 pills come with a trap. Here’s what you need to know “It is going to look like the number of cases is going to go down because we won’t be registering as many because people are doing their own tests at home with an antigen test,” she said. Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1,147 new cases in past two days Public health asks people who are in close contact with a confirmed, or symptomatic, case to self-isolate immediately. As of Monday, these circumstances should also be tracked with people completing an online self-assessment through the provincial website to determine the specific type of test they should take. The latest information from the province indicates that most people will be urged to book a rapid test, as PCR slots continue to be limited to those most vulnerable to serious illness, integral to health system operations or who live in a gathering setting. . The story continues under the ad “I hope people will remember that every person in front of them can be a touch or a positive, and we’re not going to know that anymore. So go out into the world knowing COVID is everywhere. It’s not a matter of fear, but make sure you wear your mask properly, ”Barrett said. She also encourages Nova Scotians not to venture too far from home for the next two weeks as the virus continues to circulate at increased levels.















2:52

Nova Scotia’s top doctor opens up about his experience during COVID-19





Nova Scotia’s top doctor opens up about his experience during COVID-19

