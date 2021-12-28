Gibraltar stock exchange gets a facelift and becomes the world’s first integrated stock exchange





Famous for being a tax haven, Gibraltar is set to become a leading cryptocurrency hub next year as the territory gears up for an overhaul of its financial industry. Gibraltar-based blockchain company Valereum is poised to buy Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX), making it the world’s first integrated exchange that will list both conventional bonds and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, The Guardian reported earlier today. Crypto hub or tax haven However, a number of roadblocks stand in the way of this British Overseas Territory, one of them being its tiny regulatory body. Its small size makes this decision even more decisive, as it could either see the enclave become a global crypto hub or be dismissed by the international community as a haven for financial crimes. While Gibraltar has been actively regulating its cryptocurrency industry in recent years, this latest move comes at a time when it still struggles to shed its global image as a tax haven due to the tax benefits it offers. offshore companies. It was only recently removed the list of non-cooperating nations of its Spanish neighbor. This was done to ensure that the territory complies with legislation at EU level in terms of tax transparency and works to fight financial crimes. Albert Isola, who is Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital, Financial and Public Services, pointed out the same, noting that the territory has now revised its tax and information-sharing policies, and that the regulation of the The crypto industry had a similar effect by rooting out bad players and protecting investors. He was quoted by The Guardian as saying: “I don’t understand how there can be increased risk in Gibraltar when you can go to any other European country today and run the exact same business without being supervised, unlicensed and unregulated.” Valereum chairman Richard Poulden shared similar views, adding that regulating an exchange that currently only has three employees will require the strength of technology rather than people. He noted that performing anti-money laundering controls on both cryptocurrencies and ordinary currency would require a similar mechanism, adding, “Indeed, in some cases, because you can go back through the blockchain and see exactly where that money is coming from, it can actually be a lot easier than trying to find where a block of funds is coming from in. a bank. A major overhaul in progress Regardless of the optimism, the GSX redesign would require a complete regulatory overhaul and could prove to be a huge gamble for the small territory. Legal approval of crypto firms that even unknowingly host money launderers, terrorist financiers, fugitives and other financial criminals using cryptocurrencies could result in sanctions against Gibraltar by countries like states. -United. A similar anger could also be expressed by the Financial Action Task Force, which is the global watchdog on money laundering and terrorist financing. Graylisting by the authority could devastate the territory’s economy, as member countries would be required to sever trade ties. Another unwanted ending would be the likely classification of Gibraltar as the new crypto paradise, where people would run “to get away from the real regulators.” Fourteen crypto firms have received regulatory approval in the territory, sometimes known as ‘blockchain rock’, over the past three years. In addition, his government also decided to integrate blockchain in its administrative systems to improve the delivery of public services in the region.

