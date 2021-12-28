Business
Texas runs out of single effective antibody treatment for omicron
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with Texas’ most essential news.
The Texas Department of Health Services warns that five of its regional infusion centers are running out of the only monoclonal antibody treatment known to be effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which now accounts for 90% of new cases in the country. State.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said its regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands “have run out of supplies of sotrovimab,” the only monoclonal antibody treatment that appears to be effective against omicron variant. The department said the shortage stemmed from a nationwide shortage of the treatment, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline and having received emergency use clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May.
Affected infusion centers will not be able to offer sotrovimab until federal authorities ship more supplies in January. Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for the department, said his other infusion centers would likely use the rest of their sotrovimab in the coming days.
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in the lab that mimic how the immune system blocks the virus from entering healthy cells, and they have been used to treat patients at high risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
A scarcity of treatment would leave the state’s health department without a significant tool to fight the virus as cases multiply across the country. Some New York-area hospitals have had to stop offering monoclonal antibody therapy because they have running out of sotrovimab. These hospitals have said they will continue to offer them when they receive additional supplies from state and federal agencies.
Van Deusen said Texas bought 1,000 treatment courses in September, before the federal government bought up most of the supply. Between the state purchase and the federal government allocations, Texas received approximately 12,000 courses of sotrovimab this year.
The ministry does not know how many more courses it will receive from the federal government in January, but supply will likely remain limited due to manufacturing constraints, Van Deusen said.
The federal government suspended all shipments of monoclonal antibodies late last month while scientists studied the effectiveness of antibodies against omicron. But in December, the federal government resumed distribution of sotrovimab, including 55,000 doses due from last week, according to NBC News.
A spokesperson for the US Department of Health and Human Services told NBC News that the department expects more than 300,000 doses to be available next month.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2021/12/27/coronavirus-texas-antibody-omicron/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]