COVID-19: Manitoba to provide take-home testing at its testing sites – Winnipeg





Manitoba is about to start providing rapid take-out tests at its testing sites. The type of test a person receives will be based on their immunization status. A person who is vaccinated but symptomatic will be sent home with a rapid test, but may be randomly selected for a PCR test. If the self-administered rapid test comes back positive, that person would be advised to come back for a PCR test to confirm the positive result. The province says unvaccinated, symptomatic and high-risk people can receive a PCR test and a rapid take-home test, and be referred for treatment with monoclonal antibodies. Read more: Manitoba to make free COVID-19 rapid tests available in First Nations schools "While not a substitute for vaccination, monoclonal antibody therapy may help reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 in people at high risk for serious illness," the province said. "The treatment gives the body temporary antibodies to help the immune system fight infection."

These changes will be phased in at test sites across the province. Four have made the transition. They are: drive-thru test site, 1066 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg

drive test site at MPI, 125 King Edward Street, Winnipeg

walk-in testing site, 1 Research Rd., Winnipeg

test site, 100 Easton Dr., Winnipeg “The centralized use of rapid test kits is necessary to manage the supply that we have in stock,” Audrey Gordon, Manitoba Minister of Health and Elderly Care, said in a statement. “Making at-home self-administered rapid tests available to symptomatic Manitobans seeking a COVID-19 test will help manage the potential demand for testing when the omicron variant of concern becomes more prominent. “ Additionally, the province says it is making rapid tests available at 20 Manitoba Families social service offices across the province. More than 15,000 test kits each containing three tests will be distributed to customers later this week. Read more: Manitoba COVID-19 Rapid Tests See Increased Demand A further 1,764 kits will be provided directly to clients of Community Living Disability Services who are living independently with support services. Child and Family Services staff will receive some 400 kits each month to use when visiting vulnerable clients. The story continues under the ad The minister notes that Manitobans should not visit COVID-19 test sites for travel, but rather find these tests from the private sector. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

